Schalk Brits, celebrated Springbok and 2019 Rugby World Cup winner, has taken on a new role at Investec as a Wealth Manager and Sector Lead for Investec Sports.

Brits, whose rugby career spanned over two decades, brings his experience in leadership, teamwork, and strategic thinking to help athletes secure their financial futures.

Jesse Kriel, Willie Le Roux, Schalk Brits and Lodewyk de Jager share a joke in the South Africa changing room following their team's victory in the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final. Image: David Ramos

Source: Getty Images

Brits’ rugby journey began at 17 when he was scouted while completing a degree in Management Accountancy at Stellenbosch University. Over his professional career, he represented Western Province, Golden Lions, Blue Bulls, and the UK-based Saracens, winning four Premiership titles.

He earned 15 caps for the Springboks between 2008 and 2019, including appearances at the 2015 and 2019 Rugby World Cups, captaining the team against Namibia during the latter tournament, which South Africa ultimately won.

Even during his playing days, Brits maintained a strong presence in finance, holding various roles alongside rugby. After retiring in 2019, he joined Remgro, the investment holding company founded by South Africa’s wealthiest man, Johann Rupert, before serving as Business Development Director at Southern Right Capital.

Following an 18-month sabbatical, he joined Investec in April 2024 and was promoted to head of Investec Sports in July 2025. Brits applies the same principles of leadership and team collaboration from rugby to wealth management, helping clients achieve long-term financial goals.

Schalk Brits smiles during the 2020 Laureus World Sports Awards at Verti Music Hall on February 17, 2020, in Berlin, Germany. Image: Alexander Koerner

Source: Getty Images

Supporting athletes beyond the game

In his role at Investec Sports, Brits addresses a critical issue in professional sports: financial insecurity faced by retired athletes. Studies show that up to two-thirds of professional athletes face financial difficulties within five years of retirement. Investec Sports offers tailored financial guidance to athletes, aiming to safeguard their futures while leveraging Brits’ extensive network and understanding of the sports industry.

Brits is also active as a brand ambassador and public speaker, sharing insights on leadership, teamwork, and resilience.

“Nelson Mandela said sport can unite a nation, and I believe its power is growing as the world faces increasing change and volatility,” he said.

Brits joins a growing list of former Springboks who have transitioned successfully into business. This includes 2007 World Cup-winning captain John Smit, CEO of SSG (recently acquired by Fidelity), record try scorer Bryan Habana, co-founder of Paymenow, and Bob Skinstad, who has built a thriving international business career.

Current stars like Ox Nche and Malcolm Marx are also expanding their portfolios, exploring entrepreneurship and brand partnerships alongside their rugby careers.

Steven Kitshoff and Marx, who were long-time roommates during Springbok tours, turned their shared love of beer and entrepreneurship into a thriving venture that celebrates the spirit of the “Bomb Squad.”

