World-renowned golfer Ernie Els is under fire from fellow South Africans after his controversial remarks during a meeting with US President Donald Trump, where he was accused of failing to challenge harmful narratives about the country.

Els Faces Heat for 'Neutral' Stance on Farm Murders

Ernie Els joined businessman Johann Rupert, golfer Retief Goosen, and President Cyril Ramaphosa in Washington on Wednesday, 21 May. While the meeting was intended to boost diplomatic ties, it quickly turned tense when Trump raised contentious issues such as land expropriation and so-called “white genocide” in South Africa.

Johann Rupert received praise for firmly rejecting misinformation around racially motivated farm attacks. However, Els drew criticism for what many saw as a vague and unconvincing attempt to “stay neutral.”

“We are proud South Africans…but we want to see things get better,” Els said.

He went on to remark that “two wrongs don’t make a right,” referring to the country’s transition from apartheid and its current political landscape.

Online Outrage: 'Traitor' and 'Sellout' Trends

Social media erupted following Els’s comments, with many accusing him of betraying his country on a global stage. Some users labelled him a “traitor” and accused him of equating apartheid-era violence with post-democratic challenges.

“White people like Ernie Els are the worst type of South African,” one user posted on X (formerly Twitter). “He’s got zero pride or patriotism.”

“Ernie is against his own country despite being included in the delegation to spread a good word.”

For many South Africans, Els’s remarks failed to counter the long-standing right-wing rhetoric pushed by some American conservatives, including Trump, about violence targeting white farmers.

Old tweets resurface: A pattern of narratives

Adding fuel to the fire, users resurfaced a 2017 post from Els in which he stated: “The world needs to take notice of the ongoing farm attacks going on in South Africa!”

This past stance has led some to question whether his White House comments reflect a long-held bias, undermining the goal of the presidential visit.

Public opinion divided, but critical

While some defended Els’s attempt at diplomacy, the general consensus online remains scathing. As South Africans continue to grapple with issues of identity, representation, and truth on international platforms, Ernie Els has become a cautionary tale about silence—and complicity—in the face of global misinformation.

