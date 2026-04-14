The Zwide triplets from Soweto are gaining attention after showcasing impressive football talent at the Pirates Cup

South Africans across X, TikTok, and Facebook believe the trio could shape the future of Bafana Bafana

Bayanda, Siyanda and Asanda are already attracting interest as South Africans rally behind the young football prospects

Bayanda, Siyanda and Asanda Zwide. South Africans are hoping that the Zwide triplets one day play for Bafana Bafana. Image: @cellular_jnr

Source: TikTok

South Africans are marvelling at the football talent of the Zwide triplets, 15-year-old identical brothers from Dobsonville in Soweto. Many are convinced the trio could one day make history as the first set of triplets to play professional football together for Bafana Bafana.

Bayanda, Siyanda and Asanda Zwide, who are currently in Grade 9, play for New Hope in the under-15 division. The brothers were recently spotted at the Pirates Cup, where their skills and looks quickly attracted attention from spectators, scouts and football fans.

The trio gained widespread attention after X user @XoliswaZondo shared a post on 13 April 2026 introducing the talented brothers.

@XoliswaZondo wrote that the 15-year-old Zwide triplets were aiming to become the first set of triplets to play professional football together, adding that their football skills suggest the future of Bafana Bafana looks bright.

See the post below:

Bafana's

The post quickly went viral, sparking widespread excitement across social media platforms.

Zwide triplets spark hope for Bafana Bafana's future

Each of the brothers plays a different position on the pitch. Siyanda operates as a right winger, Bayanda plays in midfield, while Asanda leads the attack as a striker. Although they support Mamelodi Sundowns, they currently play their club football at New Hope.

Social media users quickly began comparing the trio to other football siblings and discussing their potential future.

@MaxwellJabu2kk suggested a possible pathway for the trio:

“I'm the PSL, there were Zim twins who were playing for UMTHATHA Bucks, that William and Wilfred Mugeyi. Wilfred was a striker and William a defender.

"For these boys, it would be great if @orlandopirates can nurture them. We've seen what Bucs did with Mbokazi, Rele and Nkota.”

Another user, @J10_ZA, pointed to a rare example of triplets in football:

“We had Jacobs triplets from South Africa playing in Scotland for Livingston FC.”

The boys’ isiXhosa names also drew attention. @NtshaBest wrote:

“I'm just here for their isiXhosa names, which means to increase, which signifies growth, prosperity and abundance. May they grow to be big names in their football career.”

TikTok and Facebook videos of Zwide triplets go viral

The Zwide triples also went viral on TikTok and Facebook after social media user @cellular__jnr posted the same video of the boys on both platforms.

Both videos generated thousands of comments and reactions on each platform

Facebook user Ishee Mulungu commented on their talent:

“They're talented on the field! I saw them in a curtain raiser game once.”

Beyond their football ability, many South Africans were impressed by the boys’ appearance, discipline and unity.

TikTok user Azania Phuthini wa Phethile praised the upbringing of the brothers:

“The cleanliness says a lot about their Mom a Queen.”

Many fans are calling on football academies and professional clubs to monitor the triplets' development. They believe the Dobsonville trio could become one of South Africa’s most unique football success stories if they continue to develop their talent.

The Zwide triplets and Reggie Ndlovu at the Pirates Cup were the boys wowed many South Africans. Image: Cellular Maake

Source: Facebook

Teko Modise Makes Headlines For His Fashion Sense

Briefly News recently reported that former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates player Teko Modise has been making waves.

However, he has been making waves for his fashion sense rather than football-related activities. This comes after a photo of Modise donning a suit jacket and a rather unique pair of pants went viral.

Source: Briefly News