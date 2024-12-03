A spaza shop owner fired shots at South Africans after their products were boycotted over the past couple of weeks

Many of the shop owners lost a lot of stock that was confiscated due to its inauthenticity and edibility

Social media users were floored by the man's hilarious blackmailing in a now-viral TikTok video

South Africa has been experiencing dire scenarios of children's health being threatened by food purchased from spaza shops.

Mzansi has called upon the justice system in the past couple of weeks to raid all shops and confiscate expired or illegally manufactured inedible products.

Spaza shop owner blackmails South Africans on TikTok

A popular spaza shop owner who has almost 10K followers on TikTok shared the dark side of what would happen to Mzansi if Somalians were to be evacuated from the country. Some found him to be speaking the truth, while some chuckled at his hilarious blackmailing.

The chap listed all the favours spaza shop owners do for their communities, such as babysitting, keeping the house keys, giving out loans, and giving out food on credit. He said:

"You cannot live without; you will suffer."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to spaza shop owners blackmailing

Social media users shared their mixed reactions to the chap's message to SA:

@Lucia explained:

"My younger brother got a call to come and start working, and I was not around, so he went to my friends and borrowed money for transport. When I heard that, I went to my friend and thanked him."

@Lucy 🤍🪽🎀 was dusted:

"I thought it was Lasizwe's brother."

@NOBANGELA realised:

"Eish, maybe we didn't think things through."

@Ncesh said:

"You're right; some of you are good-hearted guys."

@Khaya Dlanga highlighted:

"I grew up in rural Transkei and Mdantsane when South Africans owned spaza shops; they did this."

