Music producer Nota Baloyi bragged about making money from a young age on social media recently

Many people wondered if he was into Forex trading and wanted to know what lifestyle he led

Nota also clapped back at some of the nasty comments he received on social media from haters

Nota Baloyi posted a photo of him with a lot of money. Image: @Oupa Bopape on Getty/ @lavidanota on Instagram

Nota brags about starting off young in the industry

South African music personality Nota Baloyi bragged about making money from a very young age. The music executive posted a picture of him in his younger days posing with a lot of money. He captioned the post:

"I started young," Nota wrote.

This would not be the first time he bragged about making money. Nota always reminded his haters that he has money and drives expensive cars.

Nota Claps back at nasty comments

There were a variety of nasty comments thrown at Nota. @Miz_Ruraltarain jokingly asked, "Skhothane vibes 🤣🤣🤣How many carvella did you own?"

To which he clapped back, saying, "Never owned that… Only ever went to Spitz for Lacoste!"

Another user, @Lindo_Mnisi, joked and said, "These are your Forex trading days", but Nota was not having it. Instead, he said, "Never had those."

Peeps reacts to Nota's hustling days

This is how people reacted to Nota's photo flexing his money:

Shawsky1

"You were wealthy lana."

@sirchimex17 stated:

"It's because you were backed up, bro. Everything you wanted, you were given. It was a nice headstart."

@MusaMzilikazi cried:

"So you were a cheese boy from the young age vele 😫"

@alferzw said:

"You secured the bag nice and early in life."

@kinginarmor10 syated:

"That R100 used to matter in our daily lifestyle."

@BenMenziwa asked:

"What did you do with that money?"

@youngrubberband laughed:

"I remember this man once bunked high school classes just so he could go record and network 😂🤞🏾"

