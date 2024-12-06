A South African woman’s trip to Pretoria Zoo went viral after she posted a video showing some animal enclosures

The 14-second clip, which has over 500k views, left Mzansi users concerned and curious about the zoo’s current state

Hundreds of comments flooded in as TikTok users wondered and asked where the animals were

Footage of Pretoria Zoo sparked a debate on social media. Image: @nqobile_princess

So, a South African woman took netizens on a little trip to Pretoria Zoo, right? But instead of cute animal snaps, she posted a TikTok showing enclosures that seemed empty.

Zoo clip makes waves on TikTok

Her video racked up over half a million views after she said in the caption: "I guess some animals are seasonal I don't know."

The lifeless clip on the TikTok account @nqobile_princess was straight-up weird. Viewers were expecting to see animal activity, but the camera just panned across empty spaces.

Best zoos in the world

People started dropping comments like, “Where are the animals?” and “Is the zoo doing okay?” It got everyone wondering if Pretoria Zoo (known as one of the best in the world) has lost its sparkle.

Watch the video below:

A lot of the chatter in the comments was about missing the old Pretoria Zoo vibes. Folks reminisced about the amazing animal encounters and how lively the place used to be.

See some reactions below:

@cpm_fboys_1.0 said:

"What happened to Pretoria Zoo vele?"

@Irie_Lwah commented:

"Joburg Zoo is exactly like this. 😭😭😭 Let's hope they returned them to their natural habitats."

@NKOSIKHONA mentioned:

"Even Jozi Zoo. It's better to visit Kruger National Park."

@Sibonelomazibuko wrote:

"They are working from home now."

@hloni joked:

"Don't you know they applied for leave?"

@TiegoKhoza commented:

"I grew up around Nellmapius and Mamelodi, in the 2000s. Ka creche we would go to Pretoria Zoo and it was a haven! This is sad and wrong."

@Tshepi shared:

"Last time I was there I saw one lazy lion and it was eating grapes. 😂"

@Sam.Locco_ added:

"Maybe they’re just invisible.🤷🏽‍♂ This is SA! 😂😂"

@Willem highlighted:

"To think Pta Zoo was one of the top zoos in the world with endangered animal breeding programs. So so sad!"

@Tee_Makhedama said:

"It used to be filled with animals and it was fun people used to be packed there. 😔"

3 More zoo stories grabbed SA's attention

A Mzansi woman who explored Pretoria Zoo claimed to have only seen five animals, describing her day as one of serene emptiness.

Johannesburg Zoo’s R20 entrance fee attracted huge crowds, and a TikTok video capturing the scene stunned Mzansi.

A while back the Pretoria Zoo released its entrance fees, activities, and camping costs for 2024.

