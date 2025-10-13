The Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Jackie Macie, spoke out against the Limpopo police officers who were arrested for robbing Ethiopian nationals

The officers were arrested on 10 October 2025 after the police investigated the incident, which happened in Lydenburg, Mpumalanga

The officers were all stationed in Limpopo, and South Africans called for stern action to be taken against them

LYDENBURG, MPUMALANGA — The Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Jackie Macie, said the four South African Police Service (SAPS) members who were arrested for allegedly robbing Ethiopian nationals must face the full might of the law.

According to SowetanLIVE, Macie spoke after the officers, who are stationed in Limpopo, were arrested on 10 October 2025. Macie said that the SAPS has no place for criminals and called on members to be diligent and loyal.

Macie calls for thorough investigation

Macie also said the case must be investigated to find out if more suspects are implicated. He added that hardworking police officers must not be discouraged by the actions of rogue elements.

The four officers are expected to appear before the Lydenburg Magistrates' Court on 13 October. The suspects reportedly robbed an Ethiopian family of illicit cigarettes worth R1,5 million and R950,000 in cash. The incident happened on 10 October. The nationals were asleep when the suspects allegedly attacked them. A marked VW Golf GTI belonging to the Polokwane Flying Squad was among them.

The officers also seized the vehicle, which carried the cigarettes, and fled the scene. The police arrested them and found them in possession of their official service firearms and the stolen cigarettes and cash.

South Africans slam officers

Netizens commenting on X were unhappy wth the conduct of the police.

BBWLoving said:

"Don't forget that SAPS has plenty of officers with criminal records. This is hardly surprising."

Goomy said:

"It sounds more like an extortion or money laundering."

I am Fibian asked:

"Was the Ethiopian also arrested?"

My country said:

"But they must also arrest the Ethiopians."

