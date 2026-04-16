A Twitter post comparing General Mkhwanazi to a Bafana Bafana legend sent Mzansi into a complete frenzy on 15 April 2026 and the comments proved it

The resemblance between the two beloved South African icons is so striking that people in the comments are fully convinced they must share bloodlines

Both men rose from humble beginnings to become icons in their own right, one through football and the other through a badge and a whole lot of courage

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South Africa’s most talked-about cop just got himself a brand new title. A side-by-side photo of KZN police commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and late Bafana Bafana legend Isaac Kungwane broke the internet.

The side-by-side pics of Shakes and General Mkhwanazi. Images; @EmmiieTLO

Source: Twitter

Twitter user @EmmiieTLO posted the jaw-dropping comparison on Tuesday, 15 April 2026. Mzansi has simply not recovered from what they saw.

The post placed photos of both men right next to each other. Mkhwanazi was born in Edendale, Pietermaritzburg, and joined SAPS back in 1993. Kungwane was the Alexandra-born midfielder who lit up Kaizer Chiefs in the early 1990s. The resemblance between the two is nothing short of stunning.

Two legends, one face

Kungwane, known as Shakes, was one of South African football’s most naturally gifted midfielders. He played for Kaizer Chiefs, Jomo Cosmos, Pretoria City and Manning Rangers over his career. He earned two caps for Bafana Bafana in 1996 and was loved across the country.

His silky touch on the ball earned him the beloved nickname Kasi Flavour. After hanging up his boots, Kungwane went on to become a celebrated SuperSport football analyst. He passed away on 28 May 2014 at just 43, leaving behind a wife and three children.

Mkhwanazi has carved out a legend on a very different kind of playing field. He rose through Public Order Policing before leading the elite Special Task Force unit. In July 2025, he made explosive corruption allegations at a media briefing that shook the nation. His contract as KZN Provincial Commissioner was renewed in March 2026 for another five years. Both National Commissioner Fannie Masemola and KZN Premier Thami Ntuli backed the renewal fully.

See the resemblance in the X post below:

Mzansi reacts to the resemblance

Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below.

@Sweduke007 commented:

“He scored the winning goal when we won AFCON.”

@radipatanta commented with a clip and said:

“Rare footage of General Mkhwanazi with his no-look passes for Kaizer Chiefs. 😂👀”

@T_sweetSA said:

“The resemblance is crazy, even the nose. 😱”

@TumiMashabela wrote:

“And years later, he still looks the same. Wait, he looks much younger now. Mkhwanazi and this oldie Bafana player must be related. Such resemblance is scarce. 😅”

@chrizob27 commented:

“👏He even played for Bafana Bafana. Wow! 🤣”

A picture of Shakes during his time at Kaizer Chiefs. Image: @MapsKapotsa

Source: Twitter

More about Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

A South African content creator’s impression of General Mkhwanazi at Parliament has Mzansi completely losing it online.

An old video of Peet Viljoen seeking General Mkhwanazi's attention with claims to have receipts of the corruption within the SAPS resurfaced.

A young woman shared a humorous video suggesting that institutions of higher learning create a course on General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Source: Briefly News