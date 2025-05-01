The Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, is predicting a winter without load-shedding

Ramokgopa said that he is planning to provide a detailed outlook for the upcoming winter, next week

The Minister said he expects the country's power plants to perform at the same capacity as last winter

The Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, is predicting a load-shedding-free winter for this year. Ramokgopa expects the country's power plants to perform the same as last year, as he sees no reason for their performance to decrease.

What did the Minister say?

Ramokgopa said on the side of the G20 Energy Transitions Working Group meeting in Cape Town on Wednesday, 30 April 2025, that he will provide a full outlook next week. He said that there is no reason for the performance to decrease, implying that the power plants will perform more or less at the same capacity as last year's winter.

He said that during last winter, the country did not have Kusile Unit 6 and Medupi 4, meaning that it did not have the 800MW. He said that the country will have Medupi 4, which has been out for four years, by the end of May. This means that there will be another 800MW. Ramokgopa said that having both Koeberg units would also be beneficial. He anticipated that the Koeberg unit number 1 would come back around July.

The Minister went on to say that the country will have an additional 2,500MW of electricity this winter, and that this was not the case last year.

What you need to know about the Minister of Electricity

