Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa Said Loadshedding Will Last Until 28 February
- Eskom said loadshedding is expected to continue until the end of the week on 28 February 2025
- The state-owned entity implemented Stages 3 and 6 loadshedding in succession after multiple units broke down in three power stations
- The Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa denied that the breakdowns were because of sabotage
JOHANNESBURG – Eskom is expected to continue rolling loadshedding out until 28 February 2025 after it plunged the country into Stage 3 and Stage 6 loadshedding within hours of each other on 22 February.
What did Eskom say?
Addressing the media during a briefing, Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said Eskom asked the Treasury for additional financial support and received it. Despite this, Eskom suffered a setback in February and said the current bout of load-shedding is more intense than when it was implemented on 1 January 2025.
He added that Eskom assures South Africa that the end of load-shedding is near. He said Kusile Unit 6 will be synchronized, Medupi’s Unit 4 will be synchronized, and this will add over 1000MW of capacity. he said Eskom will resolve the problem.
“I'm confident that by the end of the week, we will be out of the woods,” he said.
What you need to know about loadshedding in 2025
- Despite the promises Ramokgopa made, Eskom implemented loadshedding on 1 February 2025
- The rolling blackouts came a few days after Eskom celebrated 300 days without loadshedding
- Political parties including the MK Party and the Democratic Alliance slammed the implementation of load-shedding and called it a devastating blow to the economy
- Eskom explained, after implementing Stage 6 loadshedding on 23 February, that multiple units at Medupi and Camden Power Stations failed, triggering loadshedding
South Africans blast Ramokgooa
Angry South Africans spewed vitriol against Ramokgopa. Sibusiso Nkabinde said:
“You are counterproductive and hyped up for nothing. You should be officially dubbed the minister of load-shedding.”
David Mnisi said:
“This nonsense must stop, Minister. We can't deal with it.”
Moss said:
“We're back to loadshedding. I feel like we're going back to apartheid.”
Chelle said:
“What a liar. A report by the SIU came out this week and it revealed abuses in Eskom’s security contracts, where emergency provisions were exploited to award contracts to unqualified companies.”
Mkhumbi ka Khuma said:
“I never thought it would take him this quick to learn the art of lies but then again why am I surprised?”
Banele Mancoba said:
“ANC leadership is useless and incompetent. They can't do anything. Sadly we don't want to hear apologies. We need electricity.”
SA reacts to loadshedding
In a related article, Briefly News reported that South Africans were furious when Eskom implemented loadshedding on 1 February. Eskom announced that it experienced multiple breakdowns which forced them to implement blackouts.
Eskom also said that it burned through its diesel supply, and South Africans were discontent. Many lashed out at the state-owned enterprise on social media.
