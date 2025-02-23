Eskom said loadshedding is expected to continue until the end of the week on 28 February 2025

The state-owned entity implemented Stages 3 and 6 loadshedding in succession after multiple units broke down in three power stations

The Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa denied that the breakdowns were because of sabotage

With nine years of experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, provided insights into infrastructure challenges and state-owned enterprises in South Africa at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa gave an update about loadshedding. Images: Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom is expected to continue rolling loadshedding out until 28 February 2025 after it plunged the country into Stage 3 and Stage 6 loadshedding within hours of each other on 22 February.

What did Eskom say?

Addressing the media during a briefing, Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said Eskom asked the Treasury for additional financial support and received it. Despite this, Eskom suffered a setback in February and said the current bout of load-shedding is more intense than when it was implemented on 1 January 2025.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He added that Eskom assures South Africa that the end of load-shedding is near. He said Kusile Unit 6 will be synchronized, Medupi’s Unit 4 will be synchronized, and this will add over 1000MW of capacity. he said Eskom will resolve the problem.

“I'm confident that by the end of the week, we will be out of the woods,” he said.

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa discussed loadshedding. Image: Rodger Bosch/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about loadshedding in 2025

South Africans blast Ramokgooa

Angry South Africans spewed vitriol against Ramokgopa. Sibusiso Nkabinde said:

“You are counterproductive and hyped up for nothing. You should be officially dubbed the minister of load-shedding.”

David Mnisi said:

“This nonsense must stop, Minister. We can't deal with it.”

Moss said:

“We're back to loadshedding. I feel like we're going back to apartheid.”

Chelle said:

“What a liar. A report by the SIU came out this week and it revealed abuses in Eskom’s security contracts, where emergency provisions were exploited to award contracts to unqualified companies.”

Mkhumbi ka Khuma said:

“I never thought it would take him this quick to learn the art of lies but then again why am I surprised?”

Banele Mancoba said:

“ANC leadership is useless and incompetent. They can't do anything. Sadly we don't want to hear apologies. We need electricity.”

SA reacts to loadshedding

In a related article, Briefly News reported that South Africans were furious when Eskom implemented loadshedding on 1 February. Eskom announced that it experienced multiple breakdowns which forced them to implement blackouts.

Eskom also said that it burned through its diesel supply, and South Africans were discontent. Many lashed out at the state-owned enterprise on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News