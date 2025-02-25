The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party’s Mzwanele Manyi shared a photo of a fake tweet claiming to be from Elon Musk

In the fake image, Musk appeared to tweet that loadshedding was not a crisis, but actually a business model

South Africans criticised Manyi for sharing fake news, while some questioned why he was agreeing with Musk

The MK Party’s Mzwanele Manyi is being mocked online for sharing a fake post on X. Image: Jeffrey Abrahams/ The Good Brigade

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has spent a decade reporting on the South African political landscape, crime and social issues. He spent 10 years working for a community newspaper before transitioning to online

Fake news continues to thrive online and sadly even the politicians are guilty of sharing false stories.

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party’s Chief Whip in the National Assembly, Mzwanele Manyi, found himself guilty of that when he shared a photo of what appeared to be a tweet from Elon Musk.

The image appeared to show Musk weighing in on Stage 6 loadshedding.

Manyi shares image of alleged Musk post

Taking to X on 23 February 2025, Manyi shared the post which appeared to be tweeted by Elon Musk, in which the Tesla founder weighed in on Stage 6 loadshedding. Eskom implemented Stage 6 loadshedding on 23 February. The photo appears to show the world’s richest man claiming that loadshedding wasn’t a crisis, but instead a business model.

The MK Party’s Manyi shared the photo, adding that he agreed and tagged Musk. You can view Manyi's post HERE.

Did Musk tweet about loadshedding?

Despite being vocal about South Africa of late, Musk did not make the claims about Eskom. Readers provided context under the post in the community posts, stating that it was an image of a tweet edited to appear as if Musk said it to gain more traction.

Manyi wasn’t the only one to share it, as many others did as well, agreeing with what they believed was Musk’s thoughts.

Many in the country have expressed frustration with the return of loadshedding, which was implemented 20 days after South Africans last experienced it.

Despite many people falling for it, Elon Musk did not share a tweet talking about loadshedding. Image: Andrew Harnik

Source: Getty Images

Loadshedding reduced to Stage 2

Currently loadshedding is on Stage 2, having been reduced from Stage 4 late on Monday, 24 February. The stage was reduced following the recovery of eight out of 10 units that tripped. An additional 1 146MW in capacity was also expected to be recovered.

Despite the gains, Eskom noted that further replenishment is required to reach the required levels. Eskom is expected to provide another update on the energy situation on Tuesday afternoon, 25 February. Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa previously said that loadshedding is expected to continue until at least 28 February.

Social media users troll Manyi

South Africans who took to social media questioned why Manyi was sharing fake news, while others questioned why he was agreeing with Musk.

@dramadelinquent laughed:

“You’re agreeing with a fake tweet😂.”

@_Zwoluga asked:

“Why are you spreading fake news?”

@Maso_90 stated:

“Elon never tweeted anything about Eskom though🤔.”

@MokwadiMo vented:

“You're no different from AfriForum.”

@Mikedotcoza said:

“Your hate for the incumbent is making you side with those who want to see this country fail so badly. By the way, the tweet you support is non-existent.”

@nokie555 added:

“Of all the people, please don't agree with him. He has no say in SA matters.”

SA claims Electricity Minister faked power failure

Speaking of fake, South Africans recently accused Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa of faking a power failure during an interview.

The Minister of Electricity seemingly had a power issue while he was in the middle of an interview with SABC News.

Briefly News reported that the minister was discussing Eskom's decision to move loadshedding to Stage 6 from Stage 3.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News