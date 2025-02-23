Shortly after implementing Stage 3 loadshedding, Eskom announced that it is implementing Stage 6 loadshedding until further notice

Multiple units at the Camden Power Station tripped and forced the state-owned enterprise to hike up loadshedding to Stage 6 in the dead of night

South Africans were furious and some believed that the loadshedding was an act of sabotage

With nine years of experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, provided insights into infrastructure challenges and state-owned enterprises in South Africa at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

South Africans were mad that loadshedding returned. Images: Aninka-Bongers Sutherland and FG Trade

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG– South Africans were barely a few hours into Stage 3 loadshedding when Eskom announced after 1 am on 23 February 2025 that the country would be experiencing Stage 6 loadshedding until further notice. Many South Africans believed that the loadshedding was caused by sabotage.

Why is there loadshedding?

According to Eskom, two power stations experienced multiple units tripping on 23 February. The state-owned entity posted on its @Eskom_SA X account that the Medupi, Camden and Majuba Power Stations all experienced multiple units tripping.

Eskom initially implemented loadshedding on Saturday after a unit trip at Medupi resulted in a loss of 3864 MW of generation capacity. As Eskom was trying to resolve the unit trip, multiple units at Majuba and Camden also tripped, necessitating Stage 6 loadshedding.

View the X tweet here:

Wasn't loadshedding supposed to be over?

Eskom recently celebrated 300 days without loadshedding on 21 January and said the utility’s generation capacity had improved. It also said that maintenance has improved and it saved R16 billion worth of diesel. However, shortly after celebrating, Eskom experienced breakdowns which forced it to implement Stage 3 loadshedding, marking an abrupt end of the loadshedding-free streak.

Eskom's Medupi Power Station experienced multiple breakdowns. Image: Paul Botes / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about loadshedding

What did South Africans say?

Netizens believed that the loadshedding was an act of sabotage. Others believed it was because members of the Government of National Unity rejected the proposed Value Added Tax hike, which led to the postponement of the budget speech to 12 March.

Ntokozo Masuku said:

"This is not incompetence. It's deliberate sabotage or sheer looting at work.”

Inenekazi said:

“When the powers that be don't get what they want, we get loadshedding.”

Bitcoin World said:

“Secondary form of money laundering.”

Alds95 said:

“And by breakdowns, you mean scare tactics after not getting the tariff and VAT hike. The Country isn't falling for this anymore.”

Tumelo/Sekonyela said:

“Loadshedding is used to divert attention from government scandals. The government is currently under pressure for that proposed 2% point tax increase. Imement loadshedding to get South Africans talking about that instead of the tax increase.”

Eskom warned about possible loadshedding

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Eskom warned there was a high possibility of loadshedding, a day before implementing stage 3 on 1 February. It attributed the possibility of loadshedding to units breaking down.

It said that it experienced multiple breakdowns which required extended repair times. This pushed the power utility to burn through its diesel supply, triggering loadshedding.

Source: Briefly News