An artist showed his innovative cooking method using candles, a cheese grater, and spice boxes during Stage 6 loadshedding, demonstrating Mzansi's resilience amid the power crisis

Stage 6 loadshedding returned after about 20 days of uninterrupted power supply, with Electricity Minister Ramokgopa citing multiple power station failures as the cause

South Africans flooded the comment section with amazement at the creative solution, with many sharing their own experiences of finding alternatives during power cuts

One artist shared a clip on TikTok showing his creative hack for dealing with power cuts. Images: @jasonorpheus

Source: TikTok

A South African content creator found an innovative way to heat water during Stage 6 loadshedding using household items. Jason Orpheus, an award-winning musician and content creator, shared a video on his TikTok account @jasonorpheus, showing how he used candles, a cheese grater, and two spice boxes to create a makeshift cooking station during the extended power cuts.

The talented artist, known for performing alongside notable musicians like Nakhane Toure and Zolani Mahola, showed how he positioned the cheese grater on top of spice boxes to support a small saucepan heated by candles. His solution comes as South Africa faces intensified power cuts, with Eskom implementing Stage 6 loadshedding due to multiple generator failures.

Watch the TikTok clip below.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Why Stage 6 returned

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa explained that multiple breakdowns hit Eskom quickly, leading to the implementation of Stage 6 loadshedding after 20 days of uninterrupted power supply.

Five units tripped at Majuba Power Station on Saturday, taking about 3,000MW offline, while another unit tripped at Medupi. The situation worsened when four units at Camden Power Station failed early Sunday morning due to a valve failure.

Over 7,000MW remains offline for planned maintenance as part of Eskom's "calculated aggression" in tackling maintenance issues. Eskom CEO Dan Marokane confirmed that six of the ten lost units have been returned to service, bringing 3,200MW back online, with all systems expected to recover by the end of the week.

A man's post on loadshedding measures went viral. Images: @jasonorpheus

Source: TikTok

South Africans react to creative solution

@klaraalexandra gushed:

"You're going to need to drop the tutorial because this is some serious ingenuity!"

@LorealNel shared:

"I kept a fire alive for two weeks during lockdown when we couldn't buy appliances."

@NicoleLiedemann celebrated:

"Love this, we are the most inventive nation."

@IbtishaamKamaar related:

"Remind me of how I had to do this for my daughter's milk bottle when this loadshedding started."

@nomane warned:

"Don't show them 😭😭. Either they'll switch off, or they'll charge you for it."

@sholin expressed:

"Yoh, we have been without power since 2 am😭"

@Nomstoyou praised:

"Jason, you are coming through with the hacks, omg South Africa thanks you 🤣"

Similar stories about Eskom's power crisis

Mzansi citizens question Eskom's motives as Stage 3 loadshedding strikes immediately after the budget speech, leaving many to wonder about the suspicious timing and what led to this sudden implementation.

South Africans express their frustration as NERSA approves another electricity tariff hike, with citizens revealing how the continuous increases are affecting their daily lives and household budgets.

Briefly News also reported on the power utility facing intense public scrutiny following the Stage 4 loadshedding warning that came shortly after NERSA's decision, with South Africans demanding answers about the true reason behind the escalation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News