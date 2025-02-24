SuperSport United vs Golden Arrows Game Abandoned Due to Loadshedding

The SuperSport United vs Golden Arrows match was called off at half-time after power went out due to loadshedding

Despite knowing about the fixture in advance, SuperSport United failed to organize a backup generator

Fans expressed disappointment, with many blaming both the PSL for poor planning and SuperSport

SuperSport United’s home game against Golden Arrows was called off at half-time due to an unexpected power outage, with the lights going out due to ongoing loadshedding. In a rare oversight, SuperSport United failed to organise a backup generator for Gavin Hunt’s 1000th match as head coach, leading to the game's abrupt abandonment.

SuperSport United players in action during their match against Golden Arrows, which was called off due to unforeseen circumstances.Image Credit/Lefty Shivambu.

Christian Saile Opens the Scoring

The match began with excitement as Christian Saile scored the opening goal for SuperSport United, giving the home team the lead.

Velemseni Ndwandwe Equalises for Golden Arrows

Golden Arrows responded with a well-taken goal from Velemseni Ndwandwe, leveling the score before the unfortunate power failure.

PSL Commissioner Responds to the Situation

The PSL commissioner addressed the situation, expressing disappointment at SuperSport United's lack of preparation, and outlined the decision to abandon the match due to the power outage.

Impact on the League and Fans

With the match abandoned, both teams and fans were left disappointed, raising questions about contingency planning for future PSL games during loadshedding. Fan Reactions on X (formerly Twitter) @Ayanda

@Eskom_SA see what you've done. Are u proud of yourselves.

@Matshaya

PSL is at fault here. Immediately they came up with stage 6 they should have called the team to change time. No team will organise generators in less than 7 hours. PSL is at fault not any home team.

@Fresh Prince

But the @OfficialPSL knew loadshedding is back and you schedule an evening/night game 🤨 what kind of Mickey mouse are you running here? Others playing during the week when others have been resting for a week plus? SA we need to wake up and smell the coffee.

@Matome Maponya

Poor planning by @OfficialPSL and stadium management. They started the game without checking if the lights are working or not. Is the Generator having petrol, are the lights really working in case of emergency. Come on PSL you can do better.

@John Wick

I feel for Hunt man. The unprofessionalism of our football is sick. We have been having loadshedding problems for the past 5 years. This is a problem that should've been solved ages ago.🚮🚮

@Judde Ro

Supersport is at fault not PSL because they knew about this fixture 7 days ago yet they failed to cover & prepare for all eventualities. Also, they were aware the last #Loadshedding was 20 days ago so in their preparations they should have considered it as the main possible eventuality.

Gavin Hunt speaking to the media at the stadium, reflecting on his milestone achievement in South African football.Image Credit/Lefty Shivambu.

Gavin Hunt's 999th Game

Briefly News previously reported that SuperSport United delivered a commanding 4-1 victory over Kaizer Chiefs, marking Gavin Hunt’s 999th game as a professional coach.

This milestone is a testament to his longevity, resilience, and adaptability in South African football.

