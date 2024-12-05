Eskom's top executives are confident that the country will not experience loadshedding during the festive period

Eskom's CEO Dan Marokane said that the grid is stable and informed the Electricity Portfolio Committee that it anticipates to continue keeping the lights on

South Africans trashed the state-owned entity and accused it of replacing loadshedding with load-reduction

Eskom CEO Dan Marokane said the grid is stable to prevent loadshedding. Images: Papi Morake/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Aninka Bongers-Sutherland

PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE — Eskom told the Portfolio Committee on Energy and Electricity on 4 December 2024 that the country will not experience loadshedding during the festive season.

Loadshedding-free festive season?

Eskom's top brass, including the CEO Dan Marokane, informed the Committee that the grid is stable, and he expects to keep the lights on throughout December. He also said the power utility hopes to keep the grid stable enough for winter and ensure a loadshedding-free winter.

Eskom presented its key performance targets for the 2025/2026 financial year. Marokane said Eskom is focusing on its long-term strategy and objectives and determining its economic role. He said Eskom's financial performance has improved.

Netizens slam load-reduction

Despite the positive updates, netizens on Facebook criticized the state utility for implementing load reduction.

bonganiu Mgubela said:

"But we've had load reduction, and I see no difference between load shedding and load reduction."

Vincent Hlatswayo said:

"Because they are punishing us with nonstop load reduction."

Brian Robertson said:

"As long as there is diesel to run the diesel generation, no problem. Taxpayers will pick up the bill."

Raymond Ray said:

"They're talking to the business community, the rich and the middle class. Us in townships have to face the cut-off until Jesus comes."

Ntokozo Tom said:

"We've been without electricity since last week."

Dahir Hassan said:

"Right now, we're in the dark."

