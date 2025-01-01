Eskom announced that it successfully synchronised Koeberg's Nuclear Power Station Unit 2, adding 930MW of capacity

The SOE said it will contribute to its goal of increasing capacity by 2500MW by March this year

South Africans congratulated Eskom, and some called on the state utility to reduce the cost of electricity

CAPE TOWN—Eskom celebrated fully synchronising Koeberg's Nuclear Power Station Unit 2, which added 930MW of capacity. This was part of its goals for 2025.

How much capacity does Eskom have?

In a statement posted on its X account @Eskom_SA, the state-owned enterprise said that the nuclear power station's unit in Cape Town, Western Cape, was added to the national grid on 30 December 2024. Extensive maintenance on the unit was performed, including replacing three steam generators, comprehensive inspections, and refuelling activities. Eskom said it plans to increase the national capacity by 2500 by March this year.

Eskom celebrated no loadshedding

Eskom also recently celebrated over 260 days of no loadshedding in December. Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa promised in March that the country would have no loadshedding by the end of 2024.

South Africans applaud

Netizens were pleased with Eskom's efforts.

Ayanda said:

"Congratulations and thank you."

Khustaz said:

"Brilliant work."

Prof Kgabo PhD said:

"We need more nuclear power plants."

Sabelo Zitha said:

"If I were president, I would set up a commission of enquiry into past Eskom failures, even if it was behind closed doors, to find out why we had so many failures in that period, but now we see rapid improvements. We cannot just walk away from that sabotage lest it recurs."

Linges said:

"Big ups to Eskom for a sterling job."

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa voted Person of the Year

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa was voted the country's Person of the Year. Mail and Guardian rewarded him with the accolade.

It said he received recognition for his role in ending loadshedding. While many applauded him, some slammed him for the introduction of load reduction.

"What as joke," a netizen said.

