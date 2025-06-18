South African actress Thando Thabethe recently celebrated another year around the sun

The How To Ruin Christmas star posted a picture of her younger self on social media on her birthday

Many netizens flooded the comment section wishing the actress a happy birthday online

Thando Thabethe celebrated her birthday in style. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

South African award-winning radio presenter and actress Thando Thabethe recently marked yet another year around the sun. The star had many netizens swooning over her recent birthday post.

Picture of younger Thando Thabethe goes viral

The media personality who recently introduced a new menswear line, Tha'Bhuti, celebrated her 35th birthday on Wednesday, 18 June 2025.

The How To Ruin Christmas star shared a picture of her younger self in celebration of her special day on X (formerly Twitter) and paired it with a heartfelt message.

See the post below:

Netizens wish Thando Thabethe a happy birthday

Shortly after the star made it known that she was celebrating her special day, many netizens flooded the comment section wishing the actress a happy birthday. Here's what they had to say:

Netflix SA said:

"Happy birthday Tha-sweetieee!"

@cowen90 wrote:

"Happy birthday to @thabootys Boss zonke."

@Clickass3 commented:

"Bubble lips since birth, cute one Thando, you deserve what you have and eternal happiness and more deals, and please keep yourself within you, God will grant you blessings."

@CastleLarger mentioned:

"You have always been cute mos, enjoy your special day."

@Mahlase05851900 responded:

"Happy birthday Thando wishing you many more years ahead."

@TomilolaCoco replied:

"My Mzansi fave. The first ZA celeb I walked up to and professed my love. She was the absolute sweetest, too. Happy birthday, Thabooty."

Thando Thabethe celebrated her 35th birthday. Image: @thandothabethe

Thando Thabethe launches pyjama range

Meanwhile, in July 2024, the actress and media personality previously announced the latest addition to her popular Thabooty range, and Mzansi has already given its stamp of approval.

The star had the huns who love to look stylish even at home, jumping with joy when she announced her fluffy pyjama range. Taking to her Instagram page, the Unstoppable Thabooty star shared pictures rocking the fluffy pyjama range. If the pictures she shared are to be believed, the PJs look warm and cosy. She captioned the post:

"And we are LIVE‼️‼️ Shop the brand new @thabootys “Cozy Pjs” These are so warm and fuzzy & comfy and are made from the finest Sherpa Fleece Fabric. Available from sizes Small- XLarge. Worldwide Shipping Thabootys.com."

Social media users rushed to get their hands on the comfy pyjamas. Stars, including Natasha Thahane, Salamina Mosese and Anele Zondo, all said they loved the set.

