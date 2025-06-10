Halala! South African actress Thando Thabethe has finally introduced her menswear line, Tha'Bhuti

The star shared a video of a male model showcasing one of her menswear collections on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section and speculated that her male model was actor Sandile Mahlangu

Thando Thabethe introduced a new line under 'Tha'Booty.' Image: Joshua Blanchard/Oupa Bopape

Halala! South African actress and entrepreneur Thando Thabethe is one woman who is hard at work and always chasing the bag. The radio personality excitedly introduced a new line under her brand, Thabooty.

Earlier, the star whose reality TV show Unstoppable Thabooty was renewed for a second season in July 2024, announced on social media that she has finally added a menswear line, Tha'Buthi, which left many netizens buzzing with excitement.

She wrote:

"Tha’Bhuti is finally here 🤎. For the soft brothers, the finest uncles, and the dads who deserve premium comfort with a little drip.👀 Can you guess which fine Bhuti is our first ever Tha’Bhuti Model? Tag your guess below 😏🤎. #ThaBhuti."

Watch the video here.

Netizens react to Thando Thabethe's announcement

Shortly after the star made the announcement about her new men's line and posted the clip on social media, many netizens reacted to it and others flooded the comment section with their speculations on who might be the model. Some said it was Sandile Mahlangu.

Here are some of the comments below:

@BigBoySoRig said:

"All I want to know is, is there one for Plus Size/Husky/Big & Tall men if so can I model for it."

@modile34314 wrote:

"Lunga Shabalala fits the profile perfectly."

@Bukhosi_mino questioned:

"What does it take to be your model for Tha'Bhuti?"

@GoitseoneKomane responded:

"This is Sandile Mahlangu.

@BIOCHEMIST94 replied:

"I love silky pajamas. Where is the store located aucy?"

@Thabo_M_Phumo stated:

"My prayers are finally answered. Yes Modimo ke star."

Fans cheer as Thando Thabethe introduces a new line. Image: @thando_thabethe

Thando Thabethe launches pyjama range

Meanwhile, in July 2024, the actress and media personality previously announced the latest addition to her popular Thabooty range, and Mzansi has already given its stamp of approval.

The star had the huns who love to look stylish even at home, jumping with joy when she announced her fluffy pyjama range. Taking to her Instagram page, the Unstoppable Thabooty star shared pictures rocking the fluffy pyjama range. If the pictures she shared are to be believed, the PJs look warm and cosy. She captioned the post:

"And we are LIVE‼️‼️ Shop the brand new @thabootys “Cozy Pjs” These are so warm and fuzzy & comfy and are made from the finest Sherpa Fleece Fabric. Available from sizes Small- XLarge. Worldwide Shipping Thabootys.com."

