What does Ian Alexander Sr., Regina King’s husband do for a living?

Ian Alexander Sr. is a former actor, record producer, and media personality from Canada. He is widely recognised for being Regina King's ex-husband. His ex-wife is a renowned award-winning actress who has appeared in numerous popular television shows and movies such as New York Undercover, Jerry Maguire, The Boondocks, and 227. Ian Alexander Sr.'s biography entails all the information you need to know about him, including his career.

Regina King and Ian Alexander Sr during 77th Annual Academy Awards - arrivals at Kodak Theater in Los Angeles, California, United States. Photo: M. Von Holden (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Ian Alexander Sr. has made numerous appearances in various TV shows and films over the years, but his main focus is behind the camera. He came into the spotlight following his marriage to actress Regina King. He and Regina tied the knot in 1997 and divorced in 2007. The pair had a son, Ian Alexander Jr., who passed away on 21 January 2022.

Ian Alexander Sr.'s profile and bio summary

Full name Ian Alexander Sr. Gender Male Date of birth 8 April 1956 Age 67 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac Aries Place of birth Kamloops, Canada Current residence United States Nationality Canadian-American Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’9’’ Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital Status Divorced Ex-wife Regina King Profession Former actor, record producer Net worth $3 million

How old is Ian Alexander Sr.?

The celebrity ex-husband is 67 years old as of 2023. When was Ian Alexander Sr. born? He was born on 8 April 1956 in Kamloops, Canada. His zodiac sign is Aries. Ian Alexander Sr.'s ethnicity is African, and his nationality is Canadian-American. However, details about his family and childhood background are not available since he keeps his personal life away from the limelight.

Regina King and Ian Alexander Sr during 2004 Toronto International Film Festival - Diesel Dream Party Hosted by FQ Variety and AOL at Prego in Toronto. Photo: Denise Truscello (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Ian Alexander Sr.'s height

Regina King's ex-husband stands at 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 143 pounds or 65 kilograms.

What does Ian Alexander Sr. do?

Ian Alexander Sr. is a former actor, record producer, and media personality. He has been featured in several television series and films, such as Masters of Horror and Animal Miracles and the sitcom The Chris Isaak Show. In 2000, he was cast in the Disney film titled The Ultimate Christmas Present.

Aside from acting, Ian has worked in the distribution department of companies such as Qwest Records. He also worked at Warner Bros, one of the biggest entertainment outfits in America, where he served as the vice president.

Ian Alexander Sr.'s net worth

Ian Alexander Sr. has not disclosed his wealth to the public, but according to Popular Bio, he has an alleged net worth of $3 million. His primary source of income is attributed to his successful career in the entertainment industry. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Regina King is estimated to have a net worth of around $16million.

Ian Alexander Sr. and Regina King’s relationship

Regina King is an American actress and director. She was born on 15 January 1971 and is 52 years old as of this writing. King gained widespread recognition for her roles in 227, Seven Seconds, Watchmen, The Boondocks, and American Crime. She is the recipient of numerous accolades, including an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and four Primetime Emmy Awards.

Ian and Regina first met in the early 1990s and dated for a few years before they welcomed their son Ian Alexander Jr. on 21 January 1996. The pair exchanged their marriage vows on 23 April 1997.

The former couple made numerous joint red carpet appearances together, each supporting the other in their career before they decided to call it quits after nearly a decade of marriage. They divorced in 2007. Regina King revealed that her former husband had an extramarital affair that caused them to end their marriage.

Regina King and Ian Alexander Sr. during NBPA All-Star Ice Gala on 19 February 2005 at Denver Convention Center in Denver, Colorado, United States. Photo: Johnny Nunez (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Does Regina King have any other children?

Regina King had one son named Ian Alexander Jr. with her ex-husband Ian Alexander Sr. Ian took his own life at the age of 26. King confirmed Ian's death in a statement on 21 January 2022, describing her only child as a “bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others."

Ian was a DJ, recording artist, and singer-songwriter who performed under the name Desduné. He made several red carpet appearances with his famous mother, and they shared a close bond.

Is Regina King still married?

Regina has never been married again since her divorce from Ian Alexander Sr. However, he was in a relationship with Malcolm-Jamal Warner, an American actor, director, producer, musician, and writer. The two reportedly dated from 2011 to 2013.

The actress was also romantically linked with actor Nicholas Gonzalez in 2007 and former professional basketball player Quentin Richardson in 2006, but none has ever confirmed any information about the alleged relationship. Since then, Regina has seemingly been focusing on her Oscar-winning acting career.

