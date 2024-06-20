Who is Cameron Monaghan's girlfriend? A look at his love life and dating history

Cameron Monaghan is an American actor and model known for his role as Ian Gallagher on the comedy-drama series Shameless. In 2014, he portrayed Mason in the film Vampire Academy and later began starring on Fox's Gotham in 2015. Following his successful entertainment career, most fans have been curious about his love life. Discover Cameron Monaghan's girlfriends?

Cameron started acting at a tender age but succeeded in Hollywood as an adult. Before becoming a professional actor, he was a model for several catalogues and commercials. He is currently an award-winning actor and a TV's favourite villain. So, who is Cameron Monaghan's wife?

Cameron Monaghan's profile summary and bio

Full name Cameron Riley Monaghan Gender Male Date of birth August 16, 1993 Age 30 years (in 2024) Birth sign Taurus Place of birth Santa Monica, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Polish and Irish descent Eye colour Green Hair colour Brown Weight 70 Kgs (approx) Height 5 feet 11 inches Sexual orientation Straight Girlfriend Lauren Searle Mother Diane Monaghan Profession Actor, Model Social media X (Twitter), Instagram Net worth $5 million

What is Cameron Monaghan's age?

Cameron Monaghan, whose real name is Cameron Riley Monaghan (age 30 years in 2024), was born on August 16, 1993, in Santa Monica, California, in the United States of America. He was raised in Boca Raton, Florida, by his mother, Diane, who worked as an insurance claims specialist. His height is 5 feet 11 inches, and he weighs around 70 kg.

Actor Cameron Monaghan at CBS' Summer TCA party at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California. Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez

Who is Cameron Monaghan's girlfriend?

The celebrated actor has dated some high-profile ladies in the entertainment industry. Here is everything about Cameron Monaghan's relationships.

1. Ruby Modine

Cameron Monaghan and Ruby Modine at an event. Photo by Katie Jones

Ruby Modine and Cameron Monaghan were co-stars in Shameless, where she portrayed Sierra Morton. They dated from 2016 and broke up in 2017 due to irreconcilable differences.

Ruby, whose real name is Ruby Wylder Rivera Modine (age 33 years in 2024), was born on July 31, 1990, in Los Angeles, California, in the United States of America. She is an American actress, dancer and singer, best known for co-starring in the 2017 horror thriller Happy Death Day and its sequel.

2. Peyton List

American actors Cameron Monaghan and Peyton List at the Vancouver International Film Festival BC Spotlight Party at The Blackbird Public House in Vancouver, Canada. Photo by Andrew Chin

He also dated actress Peyton Roi List from 2017 to 2018. Cameron Monaghan and Peyton List first met on the Anthem of a Teenage Prophet set, where they played love interests. Their on-screen chemistry quickly transitioned into real life as they started dating and discussed their relationship publicly.

In September 2018, Peyton opened up about their relationship during an interview with AOL Build.

He's so understanding, which is so nice, and I am too. I can't imagine having someone who is not an actor, but I'm sure they would understand eventually, but it would be difficult.

Peyton is a seasoned actress who began her career as a child model for tween magazines before transitioning to acting. She is well known for projects intended for a young audience and has garnered popularity for her films, such as 27 Dresses and the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series.

3. Sadie Newman

Cameron Monaghan and Sadie Newman at the SOUTHPAW Premiere, Presented By Chase Sapphire Preferred in New York City. Photo by Theo Wargo

Sadie and Monaghan were rumoured to be dating after they were spotted together at various public events. Both shared their pictures on their social media platforms. However, neither of them confirmed the rumours.

Sadie Newman is an actress and producer known for Holmes & Watson. She was born on December 11, 1993, in Devon, England. She has also worked with leading fashion brands such as Calvin Klein and Victoria's Secret, putting her on the global map.

4. Lauren Searle

Photo: @laurensearle (modified by author)

The Shameless co-star has also been romantically involved with Lauren Searle since 2020. Lauren is an Australian-American artist and model working for the Vision LA and Heros Model agencies. The celebrity couple prefers to keep details of their relationship away from the public and has only been seen together at a few red-carpet events.

Cameron Monaghan's acting career

Cameron started his career as a child model and actor. When he turned nine, he landed his first role in The Wishing Stone, portraying Alex. In 2003, he appeared on television for the first time when he portrayed Winthrop Paroo in the musical movie The Music Man.

In 2011, Monaghan also portrayed Ian Gallagher in the comedy-drama series Shameless, where he appeared in 127 episodes. Some of his other notable films and TV shows include:

Films

2002: The Wishing Stone

2005: Brothers in Arms

2008: Dog Gone

2010: Another Harvest Moon

2019: Reign of the Supermen

Television

2004–2005: Malcolm in the Middle

2006: Criminal Minds

2009: The Mentalist

2016: Mercy Street

2017: Son of Zorn

Actor Cameron Monaghan at the Los Angeles Film Festival premiere of The Year Of Spectacular Men at ArcLight Santa Monica in Santa Monica, California. Photo by Paul Archuleta

Peyton, whose full name is Peyton Roi List (age 26 in 2024), was born on April 6, 1998, in Florida, United States. She and Cameron started dating in September 2017, when she was 20 years old when she dated the Shameless co-star.

Is Cameron Monaghan married?

Despite dating several high-profile women, the actor is not married. However, he is in a relationship with Lauren Searle.

What happened to Peyton List and Cameron Monaghan's relationship?

Disney starlet and Shameless actor called it quits after two years in a relationship. Their relationship began when they met in 2017 and parted ways at the end of 2018. However, they have not commented publicly on the reason for their breakup.

What is Cameron Monaghan's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actor's net worth is $5 million. He derived his vast net worth from his successful career in the entertainment industry.

Above is everything you need to know about Cameron Monaghan's girlfriend and dating history. He is a talented actor who has captured the hearts of audiences with his incredible performances on both the big and small screen. But despite dating several women, he is still not married.

