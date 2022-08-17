Alex Eubank is an American fitness enthusiast, social media star and entrepreneur. He has gained popularity for his commitment to attaining his dream body. What is more puzzling is that he is not as old as anyone would have thought. Nonetheless, he is making big moves showing off his perfectly toned body.

Alex Eubank shows off his perfect body as he poses for a picture.

Source: UGC

Alex Eubank's journey as a fitness model was one of a kind. As a young boy, he did not like how his body looked. At sixteen, he decided to consistently start working out and seeing the results prompted him to work even harder because he had always dreamed of being a model and actor. Documenting his workouts worked magic because he created an audience he could monetize. Alex Eubank's biography delves into his journey.

Alex Eubank's profile summary and bio

Full name Alex Eubank Nickname The Greek God Gender Male Date of birth 23rd May 2000 Birthday 23rd May Age 23 years as of August 2022 Place of birth Baltimore, Maryland, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christian Weight in kg 79 kg Weight in pounds 1174 lbs Height in cm 175 cm Height in feet 5'9" Biceps 19 inches Alex Eubank's hair colour Olive Eye colour Brown Profession Fitness model, digital content creator, social media star, blogger, entrepreneur Marital status Single Girlfriend Abigail White Instagram Tiktok YouTube

Alex Eubank's age

He was born on 23rd May 2000 in Baltimore, Maryland, USA. That makes him twenty-two years old as of August 2022.

Alex Eubank's family

Alex grew up outside Baltimore, Maryland, in a supportive family. Even though information about his family is not available publicly, they must have played a significant role in his career and relationship with God. He openly professes his love for Christ on his social media profiles and website.

Besides that, he is in a relationship with Abigail White and is not ashamed of sharing pictures of their romance on social media. Alex Eubank's girlfriend is also a public figure and a fitness enthusiast.

Education

Eubank attended a well-known private school for his primary education and transitioned to an intermediate school and later a private institution. Not much is known about the specifics of his furthest educational level and whether he intends to go back to school.

Alex Eubank's body

Unlike most bodybuilders, Alex's motivation to work out was personal. As a child, he was unhappy about his body because it was in bad shape. It somehow affected his self-esteem, hence the decision to start working out at sixteen. He was surprised to learn that many people were interested in changing their bodies and enjoyed that content, which motivated him to create and share more.

After months of consistently working out, his efforts began to pay off. First, his body transformed significantly. Along the way, he realized the need to jump onto the social media wave and share snippets of his journey online while offering more knowledge.

He started sharing short fitness videos on his TikTok account; as a result, his following ballooned in months. He created a second TikTok account and also grew it. He lost his first TikTok account along the way, but that did not stop him from sharing content on the platform using the second account. He enjoys an audience of more than 1.7 million people on the social media platform.

Alex Eubank's Instagram

Alex is also famous on Instagram, with more than 1.3 million followers. He has also monetized the platform and uses it for advertising his brand and selling his merch.

Alex Eubank's diet

Alex stays in shape by sticking to his diet. He consumes 2,300 calories daily and counts every macronutrient he consumes. He has spent years establishing a diet that works for his body and shares gems on diets on his social media platforms. He believes he trains like a Greek god and eats like one too.

Alex is not a certified dietician or personal trainer. Nonetheless, he offers nutritional advice on his platforms. He is famous for his shredding platform and has shared a couple of videos on his YouTube channel. He is also open to discussing the supplements he has experimented on along his journey.

Alex Eubank's height

Alex stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 176 pounds. He is committed to keeping his body in shape and seems more confident about his physique.

Eubank favours cardio exercises and claims that they help him relax and refresh.

Alex Eubank's tattoo

The American fitness enthusiast is showing off his hair.

Source: UGC

Alex has a lion tattoo on his arm to complement his perfectly toned body. It is visible in most of his photos, and he does not shy away from showing it off every time he poses for pictures.

Alex Eubank's merch

One of the products he sells is his merch. He created more street-wear-inspired apparel, Alex Eubank Apparel Line, his first merch drop.

He also has another collection, Elysium.

Alex Eubank's net worth

At twenty-two, Alex is growing his empire by earning a dime from his passion and hard work. It has taken discipline to get to where he is, and he utilizes the resources at his disposal to improve himself. Credible details about his net worth are not publicly available.

Alex Eubank is doing incredibly well and is living his dream. His biography is a testament to how much one can change their life by going after their dreams. He is an inspiration to many young people.

