Afro-soul singer Vusi Nova finally lifted the lid on his apparent calling as a traditional healer

This was after a new video surfaced showing him at a traditional ceremony that was rumoured to be his initiation ceremony to becoming a sangoma

Nova explained what the event entailed and shared more insight into his spirituality, revealing his perspective on the cultural practices he participated in

Vusi Nova finally addressed the sangoma speculation.

Source: Instagram

South African singer Vusi Nova broke his silence to address the rumours about him being a sangoma.

After a video of the Afro-soul star singing at a traditional ceremony wearing Xhosa attire surfaced online, many were led to believe that he had answered his calling to become a sangoma. However, he explains that it is far from the truth.

The Gqeberha-born singer, real name Vusimuzi Nongxa, revealed that though the ceremony was deeply cultural, it has nothing to do with sangoma initiation.

"When I was home this past weekend, we had a ceremony where we welcomed Izihlwele, that is, everyone who has ever passed on in our family.

"We welcomed them inside the yard and had to collect water from the river to bring into the yard, which also required the help of a gobela to help us welcome amadlozi (ancestors)."

Responding to the speculation about his traditional outfit and spirited singing in the now-viral video, the As'phelelanga singer said his clothes were simply to connect with his Xhosa roots, while the song held a deep, personal significance linked to his upbringing.

"That was my grandfather's favourite hymn. I guess I was touched."

Nova maintained that while spirituality has always been part of his life, it does not imply that he's being called to be a sangoma.

"I've said that amadlozi have always been with me. I've been called a healer for as long as I can remember. I heal people on stage, that means I'm a healer."

Vusi Nova revealed that he is not practising to become a sangoma, and that the ceremony in the video had nothing to do with a sangoma initiation.

Source: Instagram

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Vusi Nova fueled the sangoma allegations with his captions without clarifying what the ceremony was for.

"I came home with new energy.

"Camagu."

In his first caption, the singer suggested that his time away from home re-energised his spirit and focus. Traditionally, sangoma initiates are welcomed back to their homes with ceremonies held in their honour after initiation.

His caption, though multi-layered, alludes to Vusi crediting the ceremony to feeling mentally and spiritually refreshed, which many linked to the clarity from answering a spiritual calling.

By using the phrase "Camagu," an exclamation expressing gratitude and respect, primarily directed toward ancestors or a healer who is communicating with them, Nova unintentionally fed into the rumours about his "initiation."

Nevertheless, fans have been supportive of the singer, flooding his comment section with messages affirming his "new role" and spiritual journey

Watch Vusi Nova's video below.

Fans react to Vusi Nova video

Online users were moved by Vusi Nova's video and wished him well on his new journey.

avelaphasha said:

"I knew there was something spiritual about you. I always get goosebumps whenever I attend your performances. I don’t know how to explain it. But I knew there was something divine when you performed. It's as though you're in a trance."

lisabahle was moved:

"@vusinova1, why are you making me cry so early in the morning, my friend? Camagu kukhanye. This is so beautiful."

thembimx wrote:

"I knew there was something deeply spiritual about your voice, camagu."

Fans expressed their support for Vusi Nova's new journey.

Source: Instagram

nolly_xawuka affirmed:

"Yhoo, I knew that you had a gift when you were on stage."

leratomakgethaa posted:

"Not shocked."

luvidavee praised Vusi Nova:

"Well done, buti. Camangu, siya camagusha."

