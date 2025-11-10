Vusi Nova posted a heartfelt message Zahara on what would have been her 38th birthday, captioning it “Happy heavenly birthday, sthandwa sam ”

The Ndikuthandile singer confessed his struggle, adding “ andikulhimbhuli hintoni! ” alongside a cherished throwback video

Mzansi flooded the comments with support and prayers as the touching post sparked #HeavenlyBirthday trending on social media

Vusi Nova remembered Zahara on what would have been her birthday. Images: vusinova1. Source: Instagram

Award-winning Afro-soul sensation Vusi Nova has touched hearts across Mzansi with a poignant heavenly birthday tribute to Bulelwa Mkutukana known professionally as Zahara.

On 9 November 2025, Nova, who dropped a single in June, shared a beautiful throwback video on Instagram, pouring out his emotions in a caption that read: “Happy heavenly birthday, sthandwa sam, utsho ngoqina apha... andikulibali hintoni! Love you ke sana.

Zahara passed away on 11 December 2023 after a short illness.

Watch the video in the post below:

Social media comments under Vusi’s post reflect the impact

@nobuhlegugumkhabela commented"

"This is real friendship. True and pure love. Happy heavenly birthday to her. We appreciate you Vusi Nova for showing love. You are teaching us to love one another unconditionally."

@ziphezinhle367 said:

"Happy heavenly birthday, my angel, Zahara. I miss you so much, my birthday girl. I have a bracelet with your name so that I can remember you every day."

@dithapelo9 commented:

"Happy heavenly birthday, my lady."

@dondolokele said:

"Dearly missed."

@lebomokoshane wrote:

"It is so unbelievable that she is no more."

@conniemajambe commented:

"Our Zahara. There can never be another one. She is missed; we lost a talent here, but I guess heaven could not wait for her."

Zahara passed away in 2023 after a short illness. Image: zaharasa. Source: Instagram

Zahara's rise and lasting impact

Zahara rose from humble beginnings to become one of South Africa’s most celebrated Afro-soul singers. Her debut album Loliwe, released in 2011, catapulted her to instant fame, going double platinum within weeks and earning her multiple South African Music Awards. With her guitar in hand and her soulful voice delivering messages of faith, love, and hope, Zahara became a symbol of authenticity and resilience, resonating deeply with ordinary South Africans who saw themselves in her story.

Over the years, Zahara’s music transcended genres and generations, blending Afro-soul, gospel, and traditional Xhosa influences in a way that redefined modern South African music. Her hits such as Phendula, Ndiza, and Loliwe became national anthems of inspiration and healing. Beyond her chart success, Zahara’s humility and openness about her personal struggles made her beloved by fans and peers alike. When she passed away in December 2023 at just 36, the nation mourned not only a gifted artist but also a voice of hope and a woman whose music continues to comfort and inspire long after her final song.

Zahara honoured internationally

Even after her death, Zahara's music still resonates with fans. Briefly News reported previously that a Tanzanian musician sang a popular song by Zahara on one of America's most notable federal holidays.

At the time, the musician reportedly pronounced each Xhosa word eloquently and impressed many South African people. Mzansi wished her well for the actual performance and praised her for remembering Zahara in the most beautiful way.

Source: Briefly News