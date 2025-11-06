DJ Black Coffee and his girlfriend, Victoria Gonzalez, are taking their relationship to the next level by starting a business together

The news comes after Victoria Gonzalez shared Instagram stories showing her and another woman working on interior design plans

Black Coffee reshared the photos on his Instagram stories, confirming the name and purpose of the venture

Black Coffee and Victoria Gonzalez started a business together. Image: realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

Halala! Internationally acclaimed South African producer and DJ Black Coffee and his Venezuelan girlfriend, Victoria Gonzalez, are on the verge of opening their first business together.

The couple has been the perfect example of relationship goals. From matching wallpapers and outfits to spending time with each other’s families, DJ Black Coffee and Victoria Gonzalez have now taken their relationship to the next level by getting into business together.

Black Coffee and Victoria Gonzalez to launch wellness centre

On Sunday, 2 November 2025, DJ Black Coffee inadvertently revealed that he and his girlfriend are set to open a wellness centre in Johannesburg, South Africa, when he reshared Victoria Gonzalez’s Instagram story on his official account. The Instagram stories captured Victoria Gonzalez and an unidentified woman working on an interior design project.

In one of the photos shared on his Instagram stories, Victoria Gonzalez was thoughtfully looking at various material samples such as tiles, floor swatches, and colour boards, laid out on the floor. A bouquet, mirrors and design samples were also strewn on the floor. The photo was captioned:

“Building the future”

DJ Black Coffee tagged Vista Club, the wellness centre that he and Victoria Gonzalez are set to open in Johannesburg. The centre's interior is being designed by Blackline Group, which Black Coffee also tagged in the Instagram story. See the screenshot below:

Black Coffee shared a photo of Victoria Gonzalez working on their next project. Image: realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

In another Instagram story, Victoria Gonzalez and the same woman, believed to be Blackline Group’s head of interior design, Bianca Boas, are kneeling on the floor, closely looking at the design plan. The photo was captioned:

“@vistaclubofficial coming soon”

See the screenshot below:

Black Coffee and Victoria Gonzalez set to launch wellness centre in Johannesburg. Image: realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

DJ Black Coffee buys multi-million Rand Cape Town home

The revelation that DJ Black Coffee and Victoria Gonzalez are set to launch a wellness centre together comes just over a week after reports confirmed the Grammy Award winner had splurged hundreds of millions of rands on a new luxury home on the most expensive street in South Africa.

Days after Enhle Mbali confirmed the finalisation of their divorce, Black Coffee purchased a R157 million Cape Town mansion through his company, Little Ark Holdings.

The building, referred to as the Pentagon, was designed by the world-renowned architect Stefan Antoni.

The purchase was regarded as the highest-priced property deal in South Africa for 2025, despite Black Coffee paying R3 million below the asking price.

How many businesses does DJ Black Coffee own?

Meanwhile, the wellness centre that Black Coffee and Victoria Gonzalez are building will be one of the many businesses that the renowned DJ runs, as reported by Briefly News.

In the 2021 report, the publication listed the eight companies owned by the music producer. His business investments range from property, technology, and healthcare.

