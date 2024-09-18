The internationally acclaimed DJ and music producer Black Coffee recently set the stage on fire overseas

A video of the star behind the decks playing his set in Ibiza, Spain, was posted by an online user on social media

The Fetch Your Life hitmaker was also spotted in the video performing with an unknown lady

The South African legendary music producer and DJ, Black Coffee, has again made headlines on social media.

Video of Black Coffee's electrifying performance in Ibiza trends

The internationally acclaimed DJ and music producer Black Coffee became the talk of the town once again on social media.

An online user @hobo_group recently posted a video of the Fetch Your Life hitmaker performing an electrifying set in Ibiza, Spain. An unknown woman was also on stage with him, singing along with the song he was playing.

Black Coffee makes history

Previously, Black Coffee was just days from his iconic Madison Square Garden event on 7 October. The show was announced months in advance, and Coffee handpicked a stellar lineup of musicians to join him. The Superman hitmaker will be the first South African, musician or otherwise, to headline The Garden.

At the beginning of March 2023, Black Coffee announced in an Instagram post that he would debut at Madison Square Garden. The DJ said he had been dreaming of the moment for many years and was ecstatic that it was becoming a reality:

"It’s always been one of my biggest dreams to take this music and sound to the highest level possible and to expose it to the largest audience imaginable."

Black Coffee announces MSG afterparty

In a previous report, Briefly News revealed Black Coffee's official afterparty for his Madison Square Garden debut, which was also held in New York.

The We Are One hitmaker's rollout for his MSG debut appears to have been intentional and well-thought-out, revealing how seriously he takes his brand and his upcoming show.

