Minka Kelly is an American actress who gained widespread recognition for her role as Lyla Garrity in the television series Friday Night Lights, which aired from 2006 to 2009. She has also appeared in TV shows such as Parenthood and Almost Human. In her memoir Tell Me Everything, she talks about her traumatic childhood and about being raised by a single mother, Maureen Dumont Kelly.

Minka Kelly is known for her acting skills and beauty, which led her to modelling. The former Friday Night Lights star has had a diverse career in the entertainment industry, showcasing her talent across various platforms.

Maureen Dumont Kelly's profile summary and bio

Full name Maureen Dumont Kelly Gender Female Date of birth December 20, 1956 Zodiac sign Sagittarius Date of death December 4, 2008 Age at death 51 years old Cause of death Colon cancer Place of birth Whittier, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Brown Height 5 feet 11 inches Children Minka Kelly Ex-partner Rick Dufay Occupation Actress, Exotic dancer Famous as Minka Kelly's mother

Who are Minka Kelly's parents?

Minka Kelly's parents are Rick Dufay and Maureen Dumont Kelly. Minka's father, Rick Dufay, is a musician and guitarist. He is best known for his association with the rock band Aerosmith, with whom he played as a guitarist for a period during the 1980s. Rick joined Aerosmith in 1981 as a replacement for Brad Whitford but left the band in 1984.

Who is Minka Kelly's mother?

Maureen Kelly worked as an exotic dancer at the club Crazy Girls, and she often took her young daughter with her. She was born on December 20, 1956, in Whittier, California, in the United States of America. Maureen held American nationality and belonged to English-Irish-Scottish-Dutch ethnicity.

She was also featured in a few minor roles as an actress. Her first appearance was in the 1985 film Hell of Squad and the ABC series Lady Blue in 1985.

Were Rick Dufay and the late Maureen Dumont Kelly married?

Maureen and Rick met in 1979 at a recording studio in Los Angeles. They started dating, and their romantic relationship led to a pregnancy. However, Rick was not ready to be a full-time father, while Maureen wanted to keep the baby, which made them separate.

Maureen Dumont Kelly's death

Maureen struggled with alcohol and substance abuse, which led to her colon cancer. She died in 2008, aged 51.

Minka Kelly's biography

Minka, whose full name is Minka Dumont Kelly (age 43 years as of 2024), was born on June 24, 1980, in Los Angeles, California. She is the only child of Rick Dufay, a guitarist for the rock band Aerosmith, and Maureen Kelly, an exotic dancer. However, Maureen Dumont Kelly and Rick Dufay divorced when Minka was very young, and her mother raised her.

Minka grew up watching her mother struggling to make ends meet as she faced addiction and domestic violence. That prompted her to perform in adult video stores at 17 to support herself after growing up shuttled between friends, family, and acquaintances.

Who is Minka Kelly's spouse?

Minka's dating life is quite fascinating. She has dated leading actors such as Chris Evans, Donald Faison, John Mayer, and Wilmer Valderrama. In 2020, she was romantically linked to comedian Trevoh Noah, but they parted ways in May 2022. She is currently dating Dan Reynolds.

Minka Kelly's career

Minka Kelly's career in the entertainment industry has primarily revolved around acting, with notable roles in both television and film. Here is an overview of her career.

Early career

Minka Kelly initially worked as a receptionist and scrub technician at a plastic surgery clinic before pursuing acting. She began her career with minor roles in TV shows such as Cracking Up and American Dreams and appeared in music videos.

Film roles

Minka Kelly has also ventured into film, with roles in movies such as:

2006: The Pumpkin Karver

2007: The Kingdom

2009: 500 Days of Summer

2011: The Roommate

2011: Just Go with It

Television appearances

Minka gained widespread recognition for her role as Lyla Garrity in the critically acclaimed television series Friday Night Lights. The show, which focused on high school football in a small Texas town, garnered praise for its realistic portrayal of characters and relationships.

She has appeared in various TV shows, including:

2010–2011: Parenthood

2011: Charlie's Angels

2013–2014: Almost Human

2016–2018: The Path

2018–2019: Titans

Modelling

Minka Kelly has worked as a model in addition to her acting career. Her striking looks and graceful presence have led her to opportunities in modelling. While her modelling career may not be as prominent as her acting career, she has been involved in various projects and recognized for her beauty.

Charity work

Besides her acting career, Minka Kelly has been involved in charitable activities. She has supported organizations such as the Midnight Mission, which helps the homeless in Los Angeles.

Above is all we know about Minka Kelly's mother, Maureen Dumont Kelly. Minka has spoken in interviews about her upbringing and the challenges her family faced. Despite the difficulties, Minka has expressed gratitude for her mother's support and the values she instilled during her childhood.

