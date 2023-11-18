Carrie Mitchum is an American actress, chef, and businesswoman who rose to fame for being the daughter of Hollywood stars Christopher Mitchum and Cindy Mitchum. Besides hailing from a family with a strong Hollywood legacy, she has also made a name in the entertainment industry. Carrie has appeared in various TV shows and movies, including soap operas like The Bold and the Beautiful.

Carrie Mitchum worked as an executive chef at Succulent Cafe in Solvang. Photo: @Mitchum (modified by author)

Carrie followed in her family's footsteps, pursued a career in acting, and made her acting debut in the 1989 TV movie The Karen Carpenter Story. She also worked as a TV entertainer before she rose to fame for her depiction of Donna Logan in The Bold and the Beautiful. Here is what we know about Robert Mitchum's granddaughter.

Full name Caroline Elizabeth Mitchum Gender Female Date of birth June 15, 1965 Age 58 years (As of 2023) Place of birth Los Angeles, United States of America Height 5 feet 5 inch Nationality American Zodiac sign Gemini Ethnicity White Height 5 feet 5 inches Hair colour Dark blonde Eye colour Brown Parents Christopher Mitchum and Cindy Mitchum Grandparents Robert Mitchum, Dorothy Mitchum Siblings Bentley, Jennifer, and Kian Mitchum Married status Divorced Ex-husband Casper Van Dien Children Grace Van Dien and Cappy Van Dien Education Le Cordon Bleu College Profession Actress/ Chef Social media None verified

How old is Carrie Mitchum?

Mitchum was born on June 15, 1965, in Los Angeles, California, USA. Carrie Mitchum's age is 58 years as of 2023, and she holds American nationality and belongs to the white ethnicity. Raised in Los Angeles, Carrie grew up along with her siblings Bentley, Jennifer, and Kian Mitchum.

As a member of the Mitchum family, she grew up surrounded by the world of Hollywood. Her grandfather was the iconic actor Robert Mitchum, commonly referred to as iconic and legendary for his masterful 45 years on the screens.

Carrie Mitchum's marriage

The professional chef was married to Casper Van Dien in 1993. They had two children, Grace Van Dien and Cappy Van Dien. Their union faced irreconcilable differences, and they divorced in 1997.

Casper Van Dien

He is an American actor, born on December 18, 1968, in Milton, Florida, USA. He gained fame for his role as Johnny Rico in the 1997 science fiction film Starship Troopers. Casper has appeared in various other movies and television shows, including:

Sleepy Hollow

Tarzan and the Lost City

Mortal Kombat: Legacy

Carrie Mitchum's children

Carrie and Casper welcomed their first child, Cappy Robert Van Dien, on September 23, 1993. Their second child, a daughter named Caroline Dorothy Grace Van Dien, was born three years later, on October 15, 1996.

Casper Van Dien and Grace Van Dien at the "Roost" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 15, 2022, in Toronto, Ontario. Photo by Sonia Recchia

Carrie Mitchum's mother

Cindy Mitchum, whose full name is Cynthia Caroline Davis, was born in Alameda County, California, on November 13, 1943. She debuted in a minor role in the movie Changes (1969). She is also known for her work as a producer.

Carrie Mitchum's father

Christopher Mitchum is an American actor, screenwriter, and businessman. He was born on October 16, 1943, in Los Angeles, California, USA. Christopher is the son of legendary actor Robert Mitchum and the brother of actor James Mitchum.

Christopher has had a career in acting, appearing in various films and television shows. Some of his notable works include:

1970: Bigfoot

1970: Rio Lobo

1974: The Day the Earth Moved

In addition to his acting career, Christopher Mitchum has been active in politics, running for political offices in California.

Carrie Mitchum's career

Carrier has had a career in acting, following the footsteps of her family's Hollywood legacy. She is known for her work in television, particularly for her role in the soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful. The show, created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell, has been a significant part of her career. She also appeared in other movies and television shows, as seen below.

Carrie's grandfather, Robert Mitchum, was the iconic actor commonly referred to as iconic and legendary for his masterful 45 years on the screens. Photo: @Mitchum (modified by author)

Carrie Mitchum's movies

Below are some of the films she has been credited with:

1987: The Bold and the Beautiful

1989: The Karen Carpenter story

1997: James Dean: Live Fast, Die Young

1995: Virtual Combat

1991: Dead Silence

1996: Lethal Orbit

Carrie Mitchum's chef career

After her marriage with Casper ended, Carrie pursued her other passion, cooking. She enrolled at Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Pasadena, California. After her studies, she landed a job at Succulent Café in Solvang, California, USA.

Carrie Mitchum's restaurant

After gaining experience as an executive chef for Succulent Café, Carrie opened Mitchum's kitchen in May 2020. It has now expanded to cater to the needs of a global community and support small businesses along the way.

Carrie Mitchum enrolled at Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts. Photo: @Mitchum (modified by author)

Frequently asked questions

Carrie has reached worldwide fame, and with this popularity comes interest in her personal life. These are the most popular and latest questions:

What is Carrie Mitchum doing now?

Carrie is currently an expert culinary specialist. She runs her restaurant, Mitchum's Kitchen.

What happened to Robert Mitchum?

Robert Mitchum passed away on July 1, 1997, in Santa Barbara, California, USA. He was 79 years old at the time of his death.

Mitchum was a legendary actor with a career spanning over five decades, known for his roles in classic films such as Night of the Hunter, Cape Fear, and The Longest Day. His contribution to the world of cinema left a lasting impact, and he is remembered as one of the iconic figures in Hollywood history.

Did Robert Mitchum have a son?

Robert Mitchum had a son named Christopher Mitchum. Christopher followed in his father's footsteps and pursued a career in acting. He appeared in various films and television shows. Like his father, Christopher contributed to the entertainment industry and continued the Mitchum family legacy in Hollywood.

The above is all about Carrie Mitchum, a celebrated actress and chef. She is a famous American actress and chef, popularly known as the granddaughter of Hollywood icon Robert Mitchum. Her family background and early exposure to the industry helped shape her career in the entertainment industry.

