Meet Harry Jowsey, the YouTuber: age, love life, and career
Harry Jowsey is an Australian reality TV star, social media influencer, and entrepreneur. He rose to stardom in 2018 after winning the New Zealand dating reality series Heartbreak Island alongside Georgia Bryers. He also appeared in the Netflix reality dating series Too Hot to Handle, which helped him build a significant following on social media.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Harry Jowsey's profile summary
- Who is Harry Jowsey?
- Harry Jowsey’s career
Harry Jowsey has become a well-known influencer and has launched several business ventures, including a clothing brand called Naughty Possums. He is known for his presence on platforms like Instagram and TikTok, where he shares lifestyle content and promotes various brands such as Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein.
Harry Jowsey's profile summary
|Full name
|Harry Jowsey
|Age
|27 years old (as of 2024)
|Date of birth
|24 May 1997
|Zodiac sign
|Gemini
|Gender
|Male
|Place of birth
|Yeppoon, Queensland, Australia
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, United States
|Nationality
|Australian
|Ethnicity
|White
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Religion
|Christianity
|Height
|6'5" (196 cm)
|Weight
|165 Ibs (75 kg)
|Hair colour
|Blonde
|Eye colour
|Blue
|Parents
|Melanie and Charles Jowsey
|Relationship status
|Single
|Profession
|TV personality, model, entrepreneur, social media personality
|Net worth
|$4.5 million
|Social media
|InstagramYouTubeFacebookTikTokX (Twitter)
Who is Harry Jowsey?
Harry Jowsey is an Australian reality TV personality, model, and social media influencer, best known for appearing on Netflix's Too Hot to Handle in 2020.
How old is Harry Jowsey?
Harry (age 27 years as of 2024) was born on 24 May 1997 in Yeppoon, Queensland, Australia.
Harry Jowsey's parents
Harry Jowsey's mother is Melanie Jowsey. His father, Charles passed away on 3 December 2024. The reality star shared the heartbreaking news of his father's passing on Instagram, posting a touching tribute alongside a series of family photos. He wrote:
I love you, Dad, I miss you. I’ll catch you on the other side.
Harry Jowsey’s career
Harry Jowsey is a reality TV star, model, social media influencer and entrepreneur. He rose to stardom in 2018 after he won the first season of New Zealand’s reality dating series Heartbreak Island alongside Georgia Bryers.
Harry achieved further recognition in 2020 after he was featured in the Netflix reality dating series Too Hot to Handle. Below are Harry Jowsey’s TV shows according to his IMD profile:
- The Craig Caddell Show
- Dancing with the Stars
- Perfect Match
- The Amazing Race Australia
- Good Morning America
- Match Me If You Can
- The Simonetta Lein Show
Besides acting, Harry has also ventured into business. He owns a clothing brand named Naughty Possums and co-owns Kensington Sunglasses, a New Zealand company that designs sunglasses. In 2021, alongside YouTuber Mike Majlak, he launched the Lolly dating app.
Harry is also known on social media, where he often shares comedy-related content. His self-titled YouTube channel, created on 24 April 2011 has accumulated over 185 thousand subscribers while his Instagram has more than 4.4 million followers as of 2024. Additionally, his TikTok boasts over 5.1 million followers.
What is Harry Jowsey’s net worth?
According to HotNewHipHop and GorillaOverview, Harry Jowsey from Dancing with the Stars has an alleged net worth of $4.5 million.
Harry Jowsey’s dating history
There is no evidence showing Harry Jowsey has a girlfriend. As of this writing, the Australian-based entrepreneur is seemingly single. He has been romantically linked to numerous ladies. Below is an overview of Harry's relationship history.
1. Georgia Bryers
Harry reportedly dated his fellow Heartbreak Island contestant, Georgia Bryers. The two dated on and off for about a year before parting ways. The pair announced their decision to separate just days after winning, and splitting, the show's grand prize. The Daily Mail states that in July 2018, Harry said:
'Georgia didn't appreciate girls commenting on my Instagram pics. We drifted apart.'
2. Francesca Farago
Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago were contestants and partners in the first season of Too Hot to Handle. The two had an on-and-off relationship which officially ended in 2020.
3. Georgia Hassarati
Georgia Hassarati is a former contestant on season 3 of Too Hot to Handle and winner of season 1 of Perfect Match. Harry Jowsey and Georgia Hassarati dated in 2022 but broke up in April 2023.
4. Jessica Vestal
Harry Jowsey and Jessica Vestal starred in season 2 of Perfect Match in 2020. The two tried dating after the show, but it did not work out.
5. Rylee Arnold
In late 2023, Harry Jowsey was rumoured to be dating American dancer Rylee Arnold. Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold's chemistry has drawn significant attention, with both openly praising each other. On 3 October 2023, during an interview with Us Weekly, Harry opened up about Rylee's positive impact on his life, saying:
She’s never in a bad mood and she’s always bubbly and brings me up when I’m feeling a little bit flat, or in my head about things, and knows when to sit me down and talk me out of whatever hump I’m in. I feel like everyone needs that in a person in their life. She’s everything you could ever dream of.
Harry Jowsey launched his new podcast, Boyfriend Material, where he confirmed that he and Rylee were never romantically involved.
Is Harry Jowsey gay?
The social media influencer is not gay. According to Edge Media Network, rumours about him being gay arose after reportedly having a fling with YouTuber Nikki Dragon and making a gay slur against make-up guru James Charles, for which he apologised.
Frequently asked questions
Harry Jowsey's popularity in the entertainment industry has attracted interest in his personal life. Here are some frequently asked questions about him:
- How tall is Harry Jowsey? His listed height is 6 feet 5 inches or 196 centimetres. He weighs approximately 165 pounds or 75 kilograms.
- Where is Harry Jowsey from? He was born in Yeppoon, Queensland, Australia.
- Who is Harry Jowsey dating? The social media influencer is reportedly single as of this writing.
- Where does Harry Jowsey live now? He currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.
Harry Jowsey has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry. He has been featured in numerous reality TV shows including Dancing with the Stars, Too Hot to Handle and Perfect Match. He is known for winning the New Zealand dating reality series Heartbreak Island alongside Georgia Bryers in 2018.
READ MORE: Is Kyler Murray Korean?
Briefly.co.za published lesser-known facts about Kyler Murray’s ethnic roots. The American football quarterback plays for the Arizona Cardinals of the NFL.
What do you know about Kyler Murray’s family and his life off the pitch? Uncover fascinating details about him.
Source: Briefly News
Rodah Mogeni (Lifestyle writer) She is a content creator with more than 4 years of experience. She graduated from Chuka University with a BA degree in Journalism and Mass Communication (2023). She joined Briefly in 2019. Rodah has been working as a health/fitness writer at BetterMe (since 2020), London Brokers, The Hoth, and Ardor Content. In 2023, Rodah finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. Her email is rodahmugeni998@gmail.com