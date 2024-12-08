Meet Harry Jowsey, the YouTuber: age, love life, and career

Harry Jowsey is an Australian reality TV star, social media influencer, and entrepreneur. He rose to stardom in 2018 after winning the New Zealand dating reality series Heartbreak Island alongside Georgia Bryers. He also appeared in the Netflix reality dating series Too Hot to Handle, which helped him build a significant following on social media.

Harry Jowsey has become a well-known influencer and has launched several business ventures, including a clothing brand called Naughty Possums. He is known for his presence on platforms like Instagram and TikTok, where he shares lifestyle content and promotes various brands such as Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein.

Harry Jowsey's profile summary

Full name Harry Jowsey Age 27 years old (as of 2024) Date of birth 24 May 1997 Zodiac sign Gemini Gender Male Place of birth Yeppoon, Queensland, Australia Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Australian Ethnicity White Sexual orientation Straight Religion Christianity Height 6'5" (196 cm) Weight 165 Ibs (75 kg) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Parents Melanie and Charles Jowsey Relationship status Single Profession TV personality, model, entrepreneur, social media personality Net worth $4.5 million Social media Instagram YouTube Facebook TikTok X (Twitter)

Who is Harry Jowsey?

Harry Jowsey is an Australian reality TV personality, model, and social media influencer.

How old is Harry Jowsey?

Harry (age 27 years as of 2024) was born on 24 May 1997 in Yeppoon, Queensland, Australia.

Harry Jowsey's parents

Harry Jowsey's mother is Melanie Jowsey. His father, Charles passed away on 3 December 2024. The reality star shared the heartbreaking news of his father's passing on Instagram, posting a touching tribute alongside a series of family photos. He wrote:

I love you, Dad, I miss you. I’ll catch you on the other side.

Harry Jowsey’s career

Harry Jowsey is a reality TV star, model, social media influencer and entrepreneur. He rose to stardom in 2018 after he won the first season of New Zealand’s reality dating series Heartbreak Island alongside Georgia Bryers.

Harry achieved further recognition in 2020 after he was featured in the Netflix reality dating series Too Hot to Handle. Below are Harry Jowsey’s TV shows according to his IMD profile:

The Craig Caddell Show

Dancing with the Stars

Perfect Match

The Amazing Race Australia

Good Morning America

Match Me If You Can

The Simonetta Lein Show

Besides acting, Harry has also ventured into business. He owns a clothing brand named Naughty Possums and co-owns Kensington Sunglasses, a New Zealand company that designs sunglasses. In 2021, alongside YouTuber Mike Majlak, he launched the Lolly dating app.

Harry is also known on social media, where he often shares comedy-related content. His self-titled YouTube channel, created on 24 April 2011 has accumulated over 185 thousand subscribers while his Instagram has more than 4.4 million followers as of 2024. Additionally, his TikTok boasts over 5.1 million followers.

What is Harry Jowsey’s net worth?

According to HotNewHipHop and GorillaOverview, Harry Jowsey from Dancing with the Stars has an alleged net worth of $4.5 million.

Harry Jowsey’s dating history

There is no evidence showing Harry Jowsey has a girlfriend. As of this writing, the Australian-based entrepreneur is seemingly single. He has been romantically linked to numerous ladies. Below is an overview of Harry's relationship history.

1. Georgia Bryers

Harry reportedly dated his fellow Heartbreak Island contestant, Georgia Bryers. The two dated on and off for about a year before parting ways. The pair announced their decision to separate just days after winning, and splitting, the show's grand prize. The Daily Mail states that in July 2018, Harry said:

'Georgia didn't appreciate girls commenting on my Instagram pics. We drifted apart.'

2. Francesca Farago

Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago were contestants and partners in the first season of Too Hot to Handle. The two had an on-and-off relationship which officially ended in 2020.

3. Georgia Hassarati

Georgia Hassarati is a former contestant on season 3 of Too Hot to Handle and winner of season 1 of Perfect Match. Harry Jowsey and Georgia Hassarati dated in 2022 but broke up in April 2023.

4. Jessica Vestal

Harry Jowsey and Jessica Vestal starred in season 2 of Perfect Match in 2020. The two tried dating after the show, but it did not work out.

5. Rylee Arnold

In late 2023, Harry Jowsey was rumoured to be dating American dancer Rylee Arnold. Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold's chemistry has drawn significant attention, with both openly praising each other. On 3 October 2023, during an interview with Us Weekly, Harry opened up about Rylee's positive impact on his life, saying:

She’s never in a bad mood and she’s always bubbly and brings me up when I’m feeling a little bit flat, or in my head about things, and knows when to sit me down and talk me out of whatever hump I’m in. I feel like everyone needs that in a person in their life. She’s everything you could ever dream of.

Harry Jowsey launched his new podcast, Boyfriend Material, where he confirmed that he and Rylee were never romantically involved.

Is Harry Jowsey gay?

The social media influencer is not gay. According to Edge Media Network, rumours about him being gay arose after reportedly having a fling with YouTuber Nikki Dragon and making a gay slur against make-up guru James Charles, for which he apologised.

Frequently asked questions

Harry Jowsey's popularity in the entertainment industry has attracted interest in his personal life. Here are some frequently asked questions about him:

How tall is Harry Jowsey? His listed height is 6 feet 5 inches or 196 centimetres. He weighs approximately 165 pounds or 75 kilograms.

His listed height is 6 feet 5 inches or 196 centimetres. He weighs approximately 165 pounds or 75 kilograms. Where is Harry Jowsey from? He was born in Yeppoon, Queensland, Australia.

He was born in Yeppoon, Queensland, Australia. Who is Harry Jowsey dating? The social media influencer is reportedly single as of this writing.

The social media influencer is reportedly single as of this writing. Where does Harry Jowsey live now? He currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Harry Jowsey has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry. He has been featured in numerous reality TV shows including Dancing with the Stars, Too Hot to Handle and Perfect Match. He is known for winning the New Zealand dating reality series Heartbreak Island alongside Georgia Bryers in 2018.

