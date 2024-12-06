Who is Jodie Woods? All you should know about Jordyn Woods' sister

For many who know Jordyn Woods, her captivating Instagram posts, TikTok presence, and influence in entertainment are undeniable. Yet, only some know that she has a sister, Jodie Woods, who is also building her reputation. But who is Jodie Woods, and what is there to know about her?

Jodie Woods is an American social media personality, fashion model, and entrepreneur. While Jordyn has attracted attention for years, Jodie has also developed a substantial online following. Here is everything you need to know about this emerging online influencer.

Full name Jodie Woods Gender Female Date of birth 6 January 2005 Age 19 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Height 5'3" (160) Weight 50 kg (110 lbs) Body measurements in inches 34-26-36 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-91 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Elizabeth Woods Father John Woods Siblings 3 Relationship status Single Profession Model, social media influencer, entrepreneur Net worth $2 million Social media Instagram TikTok

Who is Jodie Woods?

She is best known as the younger sister of model and social media star Jordyn Woods. The social media sensation was born and raised in Los Angeles, California.

How old is Jodie Woods?

As of 2024, the model is 19 years old, having been born on 6 January 2005. She has a mixed ethnicity and African American heritage.

To celebrate Jodie Woods' birthday in 2024, her older sister, Jordyn, shared a heartfelt post on TikTok with the caption:

No one prepares you for this. Happy birthday Jodie Woods.

What does Jodie Woods do?

Jodie Woods is a model, brand ambassador, and entrepreneur. She has worked with brands like Pretty Little Thing, LiveGlam, and Ancient Cosmetics. As a social media influencer, she has over 1.5 million followers on Instagram and 779,000 followers on TikTok, where she shares fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content.

She also promotes her athletic leisure brand, FRVR UNCENSORED. In a 2024 interview with Essence GU, she discussed her journey as a social media influencer, stating:

It happened so naturally. I never was like, I wanna be an influencer, or I want to have a makeup company. That wasn't really my main thing. Then it just happened, and I fell in love with doing it. I feel like I am really coming into myself, and I am way more wise. I felt like I was ready.

Who is Jodie Woods' boyfriend?

The Instagram model is not currently in any confirmed relationship. In 2019, she was rumoured to be dating Quincy Brown, the son of musician Al B. Sure and actress Kim Porter, after photos of them together surfaced. However, as Metro UK published, her mother, Elizabeth Woods, refuted these claims, stating:

My daughter Jodie Woods is a kid...a minor...and Quincy is like a big brother, so anyone putting any comments about her that aren't clean and innocent should be deleted...people can be absolutely disgusting.

According to The HipHop Update, in November 2023, rumours circulated that Jodie was dating American rapper Luh Tyler after they were spotted together at ComplexCon and shared close-knit moments, including spending Valentine's Day 2024 together. However, neither has officially confirmed the relationship.

Who are Jodie Woods' parents?

Her mother, Elizabeth, is a talent and brand manager and the founder of Woods Management Group, while her father, John, was a sound engineer on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Jodie has two brothers, Joshua and John Woods III. The family initially lived in a predominantly white neighbourhood in Oak Park, California, but they relocated frequently after her parents' divorce.

When Jodie was 11, the family settled in Calabasas. Sadly, her father passed away on 18 January 2017 from cancer, shortly after the family had reconciled.

Is Jodie Woods related to Jordyn Woods?

The up-and-coming influencer is Jordyn Woods' sister. Born on 23 September 1997, Jordyn Woods is a model, businesswoman, and reality TV star. She is best known for her role on Life of Kylie and her appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

With over 12 million Instagram followers and 1.6 million on TikTok, Jordyn is a prominent online influencer.

What is Jodie Woods' net worth?

According to HotNewHipHop, Jordyn Woods' younger sister has an estimated net worth of $2 million. She generates income through her monetised social media platforms, earning from sponsored posts, brand partnerships, and collaborations with fashion, beauty, and skincare brands.

Frequently asked questions

As the sister of one of entertainment's biggest personalities, Jodie Woods has naturally attracted fans eager to learn more about her. Below are some of the most common questions about her, along with the answers.

Does Jodie Woods have a child? She does not. She is often confused with an Irish influencer of the same name who has a son.

She does not. She is often confused with an Irish influencer of the same name who has a son. Who are Jodie Woods' siblings? She has three siblings: her older sister, Jordyn, and two brothers, Joshua and John Woods III.

She has three siblings: her older sister, Jordyn, and two brothers, Joshua and John Woods III. Who is Jodie Woods' father? Her father was John Woods, a sound engineer known for working on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air .

Her father was John Woods, a sound engineer known for working on . Who is Jodie Woods' mom? Her mother is Elizabeth Woods, a talent and brand manager.

Her mother is Elizabeth Woods, a talent and brand manager. What is Jodie Woods' age? The fashion model is 19 years old as of 2024. She was born on 6 January 2005.

The fashion model is 19 years old as of 2024. She was born on 6 January 2005. Are Jordyn and Jodie twins? The sisters are not twins. Jordyn is eight years older than her younger sibling.

The sisters are not twins. Jordyn is eight years older than her younger sibling. Are Jodie Woods and Luh Tyler dating? Although the pair have been spotted together, neither has confirmed the rumours.

Jodie Woods is one to watch. With her growing social media presence and connection to the entertainment industry through her sister Jordyn, Jodie is set to establish herself as a prominent figure in the future.

