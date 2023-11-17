The Connell twins, Carlina and Christina, are popular Indonesian-Australian social media influencers. They first rose to stardom for sharing engaging content, including lip-syncing and dance videos, on their joint TikTok account. They achieved more recognition for their adult content, which they often post on their OnlyFans account.

The Connell twins, Carlina and Christina, are popular Indonesian-Australian social media influencers. Photo: @theconnelltwin (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Connell twins, Carlina and Christiana, are popular social media sensations with a significant following on their different joint social media pages, especially TikTok and YouTube. More recently, the identical twins have branched into the adult industry, producing racy content. Find more details about them here.

Connell twins' profile summaries

Name Carlina Christina Full name Carlina Connell Christina Connell Gender Female Female Date of birth 5 September 2001 5 September 2001 Age 22 years old (as of 2023) 22 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac Virgo Virgo Place of birth Indonesia Indonesia Current residence Canberra, Australia Canberra, Australia Nationality Australian-Indonesian Australian-Indonesian Ethnicity Mixed Mixed Religion Christianity Christianity Sexuality Straight Straight Hair colour Blonde Blonde Eye colour Brown Brown Mother Siti Junengsih Siti Junengsih Siblings 2 2 Relationship status Single Single Profession Social media influencer, adult content creator Social media influencer, adult content creator Social media Instagram TikTok YouTube X (Twitter) Instagram

Who are the Connell twins?

The Connell twins are Carlina and Christina, also known as Christy and Carly. They are Indonesian-Australian identical twins who have become popular social media sensations.

Christy and Carly are 22 years old as of 2023. They were born on 5 September 2001 in Indonesia. Photo: @theconnelltwin (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How old are the Connell twins from Australia?

Christy and Carly are 22 years old as of 2023. They were born on 5 September 2001 in Indonesia. Their zodiac sign is Virgo. Carly is five minutes older than Christy. The identical twins are of Australian and Indonesian descent and are based in Canberra, Australia.

Christy and Carly's mother, Siti Junengsih, is an Indonesian, while their father is an Australian. Their parents are currently separated. They grew up alongside their older brother, whose name remains undisclosed.

Why are the Connell twins famous?

The Australian-based identical twins are digital content creators and social media influencers. They first gained prominence through their joint TikTok account, where they often share lip-sync, dance, and comedy-related videos. The TikTok account has amassed almost 582 thousand followers and almost 9 million likes as of this writing.

Carlina and Christina ran a Joint YouTube channel, The Connell Twins, created on 3 September 2017. Photo: @theconnelltwin (modified by author)

Source: UGC

YouTube

They also ran a Joint YouTube channel, The Connell Twins, created on 3 September 2017, and has over 2.34 million subscribers at present. The channel mainly contains challenges, pranks, vlogs, workouts, makeup, and beauty tutorial videos.

Instagram

Christy and Carly also have a joint Instagram account, which has over 871 thousand followers as of now. They primarily share their fashion and lifestyle pictures. They also use the platform to promote various notable brands such as FashionNova, PSD Underwear, and Aelfricedenofficial.

OnlyFans

The Connell twins are also adult content creators. They are famous for posting raunchy videos of themselves together on OnlyFans. Their subscription rate is $11.25 for every three months, $18 for six months, and $30 for 12 months.

The Connell twins, Carlina and Christina, are popular digital content creators and social media influencers. They first came into the spotlight for sharing lip-sync, dance, and comedy-related content on TikTok, where they boast a significant following. They are also active on OnlyFans, where they share explicit content.

READ ALSO: How did Andre Rieu become famous? Everything we know

Briefly.co.za published an interesting article about Andre Rieu. He is a Dutch violinist, conductor, entrepreneur, and TV personality. He was born on 1 October 1949 in Maastricht, Limburg, Netherlands, where he resides.

Andre Rieu is best known as the founder of the waltz-playing Johann Strauss Orchestra and for his classical concerts. He has been in the entertainment industry since 197 and is known for his unique style that blends classical music with elements of theatre, entertainment, and showmanship. Discover more details about him.

Source: Briefly News