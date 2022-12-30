Shahar Isaac facts: 10 things you ought to know about the social media personality
Shahar Isaac has had a passion for acting for as long as he can remember, but he likely never expected it would lead him to garner a worldwide fan base. Although his career initially started slowly, he has become a household name in the acting industry. With his celebrity status, he has kept information about his personal life behind the curtains and away from public scrutiny.
Shahar is a renowned actor and media personality who rose to prominence for his role as Simon Peter in the religious television series, The Chosen. He has also been featured in films and TV shows, such as Madam Secretary and Person of Interest.
Shahar Isaac's profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Shahar Isaac
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|February 1993
|Place of birth
|Israel
|Hometown
|Los Angeles, California, United States
|Age
|29 years old (2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Sagittarius
|Nationality
|Israeli-American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Jewish
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Marital status
|Single
|Height in feet
|5'8"
|Height in centimetres
|172
|Weight in pounds
|143
|Weight in kilograms
|65
|Shoe size
|16 (US)
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Education
|Rutgers University, New Jersey
|Profession
|Actor, social media personality
|@shaharisaac
|@shaharisaac
10 things you ought to know about the social media personality
Here are some exciting facts about Shahar Isaac that you ought to know.
1. What is Shahar Isaac's age?
As of 2023, he is 29 years old. Shahar Isaac's date of birth is February 1993. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius. Although the actor was born in Israel, he moved to the United States with his family. Information about Shahar Isaac's parents and siblings remains unknown.
2. He studied at Rutgers University
It is uncertain when the social media personality moved from Israel to the United States, but we know he attended Rutgers University in New Jersey. Under David Esbjornson and Barbara Marchant, he studied acting and earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree.
3. He is believed to be Jewish
Although many of the cast members of The Chosen are very religious people in real life, Shahar has not been as open about his personal beliefs. He is alleged to be a Jewish man with Israeli roots, and Shahar Isaac's nationality is believed to be Israeli-American.
4. He has theatre experience
During his school days, the renowned actor participated in theatre productions such as Shakespeare, The Two Gentlemen of Verona and Merchant of Vernice. He has spent a good portion of his career on the stage.
5. Shahar Isaac's movies and TV shows
Shahar Isaac from Israel made his TV debut in 2015, appearing in an episode of Person of Interest as Tariq Al Juhan. Later, he appeared in the TV drama National Theatre Live as Salome. In 2017, Isaac made his first major break when he acted as Simon Peter in The Chosen.
Created and directed by Dallas Jenkins, The Chosen is an American historical drama series that premiered in 2017. It entails the life of Jesus Christ of Nazareth. The actor appeared in 16 episodes of the series. Shahar has also appeared in the following movies and TV shows:
- 2017: Price for Freedom as Sepuhr
- 2017: National Theatre Live: Salome as Bar Giora
- 2018: Madam Secretary as Salman
- 2017-2021: The Chosen as Simon Peter
6. He is a photo enthusiast
He loves capturing images of beautiful moments and places during his free time. He showcases his unique pictures on his photography website, Instagram, and Facebook pages.
7. He plays the guitar
Photography and acting are not the only ways Isaac expresses his creativity. He is also a talented bass player. In his free time, the actor does some performances. Unfortunately, there is no evidence that he has ever released his music, and it seems he has no plans to do so any time soon.
8. He likes to travel
The famous actor is a very adventurous person and enjoys exploring the world. As an actor, he has taken full advantage of the opportunities to travel the world, and it is clear travelling is one of his best hobbies.
9. He is single
Most of his fans wonder if Isaac is single or married. This explains the many searches of "Who is Shahar Isaac's wife?" The actor appears to be single and not dating as of January 2023.
10. He enjoys a very private life
Most of the actor's personal life information is kept under wraps, and Isaac prefers to maintain a private and quiet life.
Shahar Isaac has kept his relationship and personal information private despite being a famed actor. His acting career and his photography skills add a feather to his already beautiful hat.
