SABC 1 Makoti is a popular South African comedy-drama TV series. However, if you are inclined toward drama-related shows, then the Makoti reality show is the correct dose for you! The drama was inspired by the blog Missteps of a Young Wife by Thozama Mqikela and Mike Maphoto. The comedy focuses on modern-day relationships and four couples at different stages of their marriage or relationship.

The comedy-drama also sheds light on some factors that either break or strengthen relationships at various stages in life. The couples are intertwined by work, friendship, and family, which creates a perfect recipe for drama, love, and conflict. Get a glimpse of the talented Makoti SABC1 cast members.

SABC 1 Makoti plot summary

The Makoti drama involves a young, vibrant couple, Lilitha and Mthokozisi, who are getting ready to wed. However, they face many issues, such as negative energy and bad attitude from parents on both sides. Mthokozisi's mother is determined to derail the union.

Makoti Mzansi magic teasers

As evident in the Makoti teasers, the show has surprised many people as the drama between the couple continues unfolding. In the Makoti SABC1 latest episode, Mthoko and Lilitha's marriage gets tested, where she is expected to balance between her growing brand and marriage.

Langa and Qhama are face-slapped with issues that test the trust in their relationship. Yet, they are forced to hold on to trust despite life's doubts threatening their relationship.

SABC 1 Makoti cast members

Passion, zeal, and talent perfectly describe Makoti's entire cast. Each cast member brings their share of charm to the show. Here are some of Makoti season 1 and 2 cast members.

Thuli Phongolo as Lilitha (as Thulisile Phongolo)

Thuli Phongolo is a famous South African actress. She is renowned for her role as presenter Zama on the third season of the SABC1 youth drama series Tshisa in 2012.

Siphesihle Vazi as Mthoko

Siphesihle Vazi is a South African television presenter and actor who first rose to fame as a field presenter on the SABC1 variety show Selimathunzi.

Micaela Tucker as Jessica

Micaela Tucker is a South African actress and presenter. She is famous for her starring role as Jessica in the SABC1 comedy-drama series Makoti.

Ayanda Makayi as DJ Mo

Ayanda Makayi is a South African actor renowned for his starring role as Sol in the television drama series MTV Shuga.

Millicent Makhado as Zandile

Millicent Makhado is a South African actress. She is famous for her role as Agnes Mukwevho on the SABC2 soapie Muvhango.

Andile Gumbi as Siyabonga

Andile Gumbi was a South African actor, dancer, singer and model best known for playing the adult Simba in Disney's The Lion King.

Tina Jaxa as Noma

Tina Jaxa is a South African actress best known for her soap opera roles as Priscilla Mthembu in Generations and Lorraine Dhlomo in Isidingo and for her role as Eve Sisulu in the eTV sitcom Madam & Eve.

Kennedy Stab as Ta Lloyd

Kennedy Stab is a South African actor and director best known for his recurring role as Simelane on the Mzansi Magic soapie Isibaya.

Makhosazana Ndlovu as Judith

Makhosazana Ndlovu is a South African actress best known for her starring role as Judith on the SABC1 comedy-drama series Makoti.

Mike Mvelase as Lawrence

Mike Mvelase trained at the Studio Theatre Acting Conservatory in Washington DC.

Zimkitha Kumbaca as Qhama

Zimkitha Kumbaca is a South African actress, singer and composer best known for her starring as Nontle Sanqu in the eTV drama series Matatiele.

SABC 1 Makoti reality show accurately depicts an exciting, vibrant, and hilarious drama that has captured the hearts of many fans. Make sure to catch Makoti on SABC 1 from Monday to Wednesday at 19:00.

