eExtra's Fenix series: Cast, plot summary, full story, episodes, teasers

The digital satellite television station, eExtra broadcasts a mix of lifestyle, dramas, telenovelas, sitcoms, and movies in South Africa. If you want to jump on the soap opera bandwagon, then eExtra's Fenix series is a must-see. The new Turkish TV show delivers unrivalled drama, starring some of the most outstanding actors in the entertainment industry.

eExtra's Fenix series is a Turkish drama premiered on eTV on May 10th 2022.



The Turkish series Fenix premiered on eTV on May 11th, 2022, and is a Turkish soap opera, also known as Alev Alev. The captivating Telenovela has some Afrikaans essence. Fenix's plot summary highlights the lives of three ladies who are changed forever after a fire breaks out at a charity event. How will this tragedy help them to discover themselves? Catch this captivating series on eTV every Monday to Friday at 19:30 hrs.

How can I watch ETV?

You can watch full episodes of your favourite shows or interact with eTV on their social media pages. Visit the ETV website for more information.

Fenix full story

This narrative is about discovering oneself, persevering, pursuing justice, and finding genuine love. Cemre, together with her young kid, attempts to flee the terrible nightmare of a marriage into which she has fallen after lovingly marrying.

On the other hand, meet Rüya has never had to deal with the harsh reality of life in her beautiful, affluent life. Çiçek is about to lose her identity and attractiveness, which is inextricably linked to her existence, while attempting to start a new life.

These three women, who have extremely diverse personalities and stories, cross paths during this fire incident.

Cicek is a lovely woman who only wants to be married and start a family. This dream is her entire universe, but this will completely change.



The Fenix series cast

Part of the show's success is attributed to the exceptional performance of the actors and actresses. So who are they? Below are their names with photos.

Cemre Kayabeyli (Played by Demet Evgar)

Born in Manisa in 1980, Demet is an actress and singer who has appeared in several TV shows and films, including I Saw the Sun and Alev Alev.



She has been subjected to violence and injustice as a result of a terrible nightmare of a marriage. When she seeks to divorce her husband, Elebi Kayabeyli, a former mayor, uses his political clout to prevent her from filing for divorce. In addition, Cemre has a daughter with whom she wishes to flee her marriage.

Rüya Yildirimlar (Played by Dilan Çiçek Deniz)

She is described as a privileged woman who has never faced the harsh reality of life in her beautiful, pampered life. Rüya, unlike Cemre, has never faced severe challenges in her life. She is wealthy, yet she is also humble, generous, and lovely. Everyone loves her, but she relies entirely on her wealthy father and other business associates.

Çiçek Görgülü (Played by Hazar Ergüçlü)

Hazar Erguclu is a Turkish-Cypriot actress born on January 1st 1992.



Çiçek, Rüya's best friend, is on the verge of losing her individuality and beauty while attempting to start a new life with a fresh start. She falls in love with the family's driver, and they are about to live happily ever after, but things change during Ruyas charitable event that she had attended.

Besides these main characters, other actors and actresses include:

Marvin-Lee Beukes as Ömer

Terence Makapan as Ozan

Eben Bester as Kenan

Niël Tait as Ali

Daniel Snyman as Atlas

Electra Hartman as Tomris

Geon Nel as Bulent

Nicola Koen as Günes

Conradie van Heerden as Iskender

Jacques Theron as Çelebi (Cemre's husband)

Fenix teasers

eExtra's new series, Fenix, has some sneak peeks that help you have a foreknowledge of the happenings. With the upcoming teasers, you'll be the first to know what's about to happen on your favourite Turkish soapie.

Episode 27 Wednesday, June 15th, 2022

The Fenix series deals with everyday subjects like women, domestic abuse, justice, and beauty, and it inspires the audience.



Cemre and Rüya have run out of choices and turn to Tomris for assistance. But unfortunately, Celebi is caught between a rock and a hard place when the latter comes through for them.

Episode 28 Thursday, June 16th, 2022

Cemre makes a discovery that will set her free. Cicek becomes concerned when she cannot contact Ali, and Tomris seeks assistance in uncovering the truth.

Episode 29 Friday, June 17th, 2022

Cicek becomes anxious and afraid when she realises Iskander has Ali, while Cemre rejoices at finally having something to use against Cebeli. Will she go to any lengths to save him?

Episode 30 Monday, June 20th, 2022

After Altan's journalists have all left, Ozan, Omer, and Ruya labour tirelessly to get his newspaper published, putting Iskender back in the hot seat.

Episode 31 Tuesday, June 21st, 2022

Iskender is dealing with the fallout from the story published on him. Cicek makes a brave effort to reclaim Ali, but will she lose her power over Iskender?

Episode 32 June 22nd, 2022

Iskender's strategy for preserving his reputation is put into action. Tomris is frantic to keep her major secret hidden. What will become of Ali as a result of Cicek's brave move?

Episode 33 Thursday, June 23rd, 2022

After a fire tragedy, their lives and identities are turned upside down, and nothing will ever be the same again.



Ruya and Cicek are together at long last. Bulent and Celebi join forces to take on Tomris. Cicek seeks assistance from Iskender while Cemre reaches a breaking point.

Episode 34 Friday, June 24th, 2022

While Cicek puts her newfound self-assurance to the test, Cemre gets her first taste of cooking. Ruya, on the other hand, is confident that Omer is hiding something.

Episode 35 Monday, June 27th, 2022

Ozan and Omer are aided in their search for the jackpot by a clue. Taner pays a visit to Tomris to acquire some answers, and Tomris pushes Celebi into a corner.

Episode 36 Tuesday, June 28th, 2022

While Cemre goes to court to terminate her marriage, Omer and Ruya are a topic of conversation. Walls from all sides surround Celebi.

Episode 37 Wednesday, June 29th, 2022

While plotting against Kenan and Ozan, the Kayabeylis also try to play Tomris. On the other hand, things are looking up for Omer, Ruya, and Cicek.

Episode 38 Thursday, June 30th, 2022

Ruya is surprised when Iskender shares shocking news with her. At the same time, Ozan, on the other hand, decides that he needs to be more practical after Omer gets into trouble with Ruya.

Where was Fenix filmed?

The Telenovela was shot in Istanbul and based on the French TV series Le Bazar de la Charité. The soap opera was directed by Ahmet Katksz, written by Burcu Görgün Toptaş, and broadcast on Show TV in Turkey.

In eExtra's Fenix series, nothing will ever be the same once the flames calm down. The women's paths end up in the real world with their struggles starting all over where they find real love, as well as in all aspects of life, both good and bad. The destructive and cold demeanour of Çelebi, a wealthy, charismatic and privileged man who seems to be a good human being, can be felt on their necks. Catch the series on eTV every Monday to Friday at 19:3.

