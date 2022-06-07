Scandal! actress Botlhale Boikanyo is excited for her new film role as she stars alongside some of Mzansi's TV industry veterans

The 21-year-old star, who plays the role of Omphile on Scandal! , has bagged the role of Thandeka in the upcoming film, The Deal

The talented thespian said acting alongside seasoned thespians such as Jerry Mofokeng, Jerry Pooe and Abigail Kubeka was an honour

Scandal! star Botlhale Boikanyo has shared her excitement after she worked on a new movie alongside industry veterans. The 21-year-old bagged the role of Thandeka in the upcoming short film by Paul Modjadji titled The Deal.

It will premiere on 14 June at the Nelson Mandela Foundation auditorium. It was launched in Dublin, Ireland in March, 2022. It stars veteran actors such as Dr Jerry Mofokeng, Abigail Kubeka, Napo Masheane, Jerry Pooe and Matli Mohapeloa.

"Acting alongside veterans and being in the same space, acting amongst such great giants in this industry was an honour," she said, reports News24.

She shared that she learned a lot from the veterans when they were filming the movie.

"I think one of the main things I learned from them was to put in the work."

Botlhale Boikanyo added that her character is a reflection of a "fellow sister or aunt's story".

