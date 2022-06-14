Michelle Thomas' biography, age at death, siblings, parents, movies, net worth

Michelle Doris Thomas was a very talented personality; she left a big impression as a comedian on television and as a phenomenal actress. She gained fame by portraying Justine Phillips in The Cosby Show, Myra Monkhouse in Family Matters, and Callie Rogers in The Young and the Restless. She was a beauty with incredible talent, but what was Michelle Thomas' cause of death? Read on!

Thomas was so talented that she appeared on a show as a guest and ended up impressing the creators, after which she was made part of the casting crew. We can only wonder how far the stunning young lady would have gone in comedy and acting. Is Michelle Thomas still alive?

Profile summary and bio

Name Michelle Doris Thomas Born September 23, 1968 Parents Dennis D.T. and Phynjuar Thomas Height 5'0" (152 cm) Date of death December 22, 1998 Age when she died 30 Place of death Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York City Boston Cause of death Cancer U.S state Massachusetts Profession Actress

Early life and education

Michelle Thomas was born on September 23, 1968, in Brookline, Massachusetts; she was one of the two children of Dennis D.T. and Phynjuar Thomas. Michelle Thomas' parents were also in entertainment; her father is an active member of the Jersey City band Kool & the Gang, while her mother has been a stage actress.

Michelle Thomas' sibling is David Thomas. Their parents raised them in Montclair, New Jersey, where she graduated from West Essex High School in 1987. She was honoured to win the Miss Talented Teen New Jersey in Hal Jackson's Talented Teen pageant. Then, at 15 years old, in July 1984, Michelle was crowned the International Queen in the International Competition in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Michelle Thomas' movies and TV shows

At 19, in 1988, Michelle Thomas debuted as an actress in The Cosby Show, where she portrayed the recurring character Justine Phillips, the long-time lover of Theodore Theo Huxtable (Malcolm-Jamal Warner).

In 1989, she guest-starred as Ruthie Carver in an episode of ABC's short-lived action-drama A Man Called Hawk. That year, she also appeared in her first and only telefilm, Anson Williams's directorial venture, Dream Date.

In 1991, she made her big-screen debut in the coming-of-age comedy-drama Hangin with the Homeboys. Directed by Joseph B. Vasquez. The movie revolves around two African-Americans and two Puerto Ricans who are beckoned to get along.

In 1993, Thomas took up the role of Myra Monkhouse in the series Family Matters. She was first introduced in the fourth season episode, A Thought in the Dark. Her character portrays a romantic rival to Laura Winslow (Kellie Shanygne Williams). Thomas was initially supposed to star as a guest in the show, but her acting made an impression on the creators, winning her a position as one of the prominent cast members. In total, Michelle appeared in 55 episodes.

In 1998, she joined the cast of CBS' soap opera The Young and the Restless, playing the role of Callie Rogers. Thomas appeared in 38 episodes before taking a medical leave due to her cancer.

One of Michelle Thomas' last appearances was shot in 1999, the historical drama Unbowed, which was released about 11 months after her death. In this film, Michelle plays the role of Anna.

What was Michelle Thomas' networth?

There is no estimated net worth before her untimely death. Sadly, her career was just on the verge of a significant breakthrough when she received the diagnosis.

Personal life

There is little to no information about Michelle's personal life. However, we know she was in a relationship with actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner, who was at her bedside when she died.

What kind of cancer did Michelle Thomas have?

She was still playing Myra Monkhouse in Family Matters when she received unfortunate news about her medical condition. The diagnosis stated that she had an intra-abdominal desmoplastic small round cell tumour in August 1997.

After the diagnosis, she had a lemon-sized tumour removed from her stomach. Later, she had to undergo a second surgery. When she was discharged from the hospital, she travelled back to New Jersey to be with her family during Thanksgiving.

How old was Michelle Thomas when she died?

Is Laura from Family Matters dead? Unfortunately, her untimely death happened on December 23, 1998, at 30 years old, in Manhattan's Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. At the time of her death, she was surrounded by her family and friends. If she were still alive, Michelle Thomas' age would be 54 as of 2022.

Well, what a sad ending to a very gifted, beautiful and talented young lady. However, Michelle Thomas' memory will live on because she is solidified in our minds because of her well-portrayed characters in the thrilling films and shows she starred in.

