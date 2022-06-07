Do you know Vanna White, the American TV personality and actress who became famous for her work in the TV game show called Wheel of Fortune? Vanna attracted so much attention that fans got invested in her marriage and family especially her only daughter, Gigi Santo Pietro.

In case you had no idea, Gigi Santo Pietro is an actress, like her mother and she is still in the early ages of her career. Vanna and Gigi have a close connection and it is a no brainer that her mother inspired her to venture into acting. Vanna enjoys her celebrity status but her daughter, Gigi prefers to stay out of the limelight. We gathered facts about her profession, education, parents, net worth and husband.

Gigi Santo Pietro's profile summary and bio

Full name Giovanna Santo Pietro Nickname Gigi Date of birth 2nd July 1997 Age 24 as of June 2022 Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth California, United States Current residence California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Occupation Actress Occupation Education Buckley School, New York University Education Buckley School, New York University Father George Santo Pietro Mother Vanna White Brother Nikko Santo Pietro Half-brother Andrea Santo Pietro Marital status Single

How old is Gigi Santo Pietro?

Gigi was born in California USA as Giovanna Santo Pietro, on 2nd July 1997. She holds American nationality, and her zodiac sign is Cancer. As of June 2022, Gigi Santo Pietro's age is twenty-four years. She has appeared in Wheel of Fortune with her mother more than anyone else in the show.

Gigi Santo Pietro's parents

Gigi's mother is the iconic Vanna White who is famous for her role in Wheel of Fortune. Her father, George Santo Pietro owned a popular Italian restaurant in Bel-Air, California in a hidden Hollywood strip mall and the lifestyle fit right into his already 'In Crowd" status.

Is Vanna White's husband Italian?

Not much is known about her father, George Santo Pietro, apart from owning restaurants in the USA. He is of Italian ethnic background. He is also into real estate. George has also had his hands in TV and has featured in series like Good Morning America, Star Trek: Voyager and Brooklyn South, to mention a few.

Is Vanna White still married to George Santo Pietro?

Gigi's parents tied the knot in December 1990 and received their marriage license from the Pitkin County Courthouse. Twelve years into the marriage, Vanna White and George Santo Piero divorced on May 15th, 2002. They, however, did not reveal why they separated. Vanna White started dating Michael Kaye, a businessman although their relationship did not last.

Who is Vanna White's current husband?

In 2012, she allegedly dated John Donaldson, a contractor. It is not known who White's husband is now. After the divorce, George has kept his love life away from the limelight too.

Gigi Santo Pietro's college

Giovanna was brought up in California alongside Nikki Santo Pietro, her elder brother, who is three years older. Her mother, Vanna White, actively pursued her acting career, while her father was a restaurant owner.

Gigi developed an interest in acting at a tender age. She always accompanied her mother to her movie sets. In high school she attended gymnastics and soccer training. Her mother gifted Gigi her first camera and she has had an interest in photography since her sophomore year.

Gigi matriculated in 2015 and proceeded to the New York University's Tich School of the Arts. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in photography in 2019.

Gigi Santo Pietro's profession

Giovanni made her debut in acting in 2010 when she was cast to feature in an episode of Beaches Resorts Week 4 of Wheel of Fortune. Her mother hosted her more than any other person on the show. Later, in 2020, she made an appearance in an episode of CBS News Sunday Morning.

Talking of her mother, she has made several appearances in dozens of TV shows and movies. White made her debut in the acting scene in 1981 when she featured in the TV movie Midnight Offerings in 1981. That same year, she was part of Looker and Graduation Day, where she featured as Reson Girl and Doris, respectively.

Gigi Santo Pietro's husband

Gigi is not publicly open about her romantic life. Neither is there information to allude to her being married. She prefers to keep that part of her life private. However, there were rumours circulating the internet alleging that she is a lesbian. Two of Vanna's fans claimed to have seen her being too close to a female friend at a party.

According to other speculations, she is in a relationship with a man she met in college. They are alleged to have been in a relationship for more than three years now. Others speculate that they could be engaged, although Gigi has not publicly commented on the same. Nonetheless, Gigi does not appear to be married yet. Neither are there any records about her being a mother.

Gigi Santo Pietro's height

Allegedly, Gigi stands 165 cm tall and weighs 58kg. Her mother, Vanna has a reported height of 167 cm and weighs around 60kg.

Gigi Santo Pietro's net worth

Not much is known about Gigi Santo Pietro's net worth. Her mother who is more popular has a net worth of approximately $85 million. Giovanni's father, George Santo Pietro's net worth is $14 million according to sources.

Fun facts about Gigi Santo Pietro

Apart from the details highlighted above, these are some of the unknown facts:

Her main hobby is travelling

Gigi enjoys travelling. She has been to most cities in the USA and Europe with her mother. She accompanies her to most of her work assignments and sometimes travels for fun. Some of her favourite locations are Miami in Florida and Paris in France.

She loves animals

Gigi is also a lover of animals. She owns a cat and dog and her favourite animals are turtles.

These details about Gigi Santo Pietro's biography take you on a trip down her life and how much she has grown. She has a beautiful relationship with her mother, although she prefers living away from the limelight. She has a promising career in acting, so ensure to keep tabs on her career journey.

