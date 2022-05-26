Who is Paige Tamada? Age, biography, movies and TV shows, profiles, net worth

When one talks of actors and actresses who started to be in the corridors of fame from an early age, especially as child performers and entertainers, the list will not be complete without mentioning Paige Tamada. She started appearing in movies and shows at the age of six. Since then, she has stayed relevant in the movie industry until her teenage years before changing careers.

Who is Paige Tamada? Tamada is a former American actress who joined Hollywood at six years old. She is notable for her roles in The Santa Clause, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Mad City, and many other high-profile movies and TV shows. She enjoyed fame and popularity during her acting days.

Profile summary

Full name Paige Yukiko Tamada Gender Female Date of birth 11th January 1985 Age 37 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality: American American Height in feet 5' 5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 119 Weight in kilograms 54 Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Body measurement 32-24-34 High school International School of Los Angeles, Santa Ana, California University University of California, Berkeley Profession Former actress and human resource manager Net worth $1.3 million

Page Tamada's age

Paige Tamada was born in Los Angeles, California, United States, on 11th January 1985. Her age as of 2022 is 37 years. She completed her high school education at the International School of Los Angeles, Santa Ana, California, a private French-American school with accreditation from the French Ministry of Education and other international school blocs like WASC and IBO.

She later went to the University of Berkeley, California, where she obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in English.

Paige Tamada's biography is scanty because of the kind of private life she has chosen to live. As a result, not much is known about the favourite child actress. She does not discuss her family, personal life, or relationship, making it difficult to know who her family members are.

Career

Paige's professional acting career began when she was six years old in 1991. Her debut appearance was on the NBC TV series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, where she played the minor role of Jessie. The show aired until 1996 and had renowned actors like Will Smith. Tamada proved how smart she could be for a girl her age, which landed her other projects that year.

In the same year, 1991, she appeared in another TV show titled Evening Shade. She was cast as Eleanor and acted alongside Burt Reynolds. The show lasted until 1995. By this time, the young star was making waves in the movie industry, which earned her a role in a sitcom that aired on ABC titled Full House.

Tamada had her breakthrough in the industry when she featured in The Santa Clause; she played Judy the Elf.

How old is Judy the Elf?

Tamada was only nine years old in 1994 when the movie premiered. Her performance attracted much attention to the young star, and she became an instant big name in the industry. The movie made it to the box office and was nominated for eight awards, out of which it won two: the BMI Film and TV awards and the People's Choice Awards, USA, both in 2015.

Millions are wondering if there will be a Santa Clause 4? Unfortunately, it is not yet clear if there will be Santa Clause 4, but given the positive reviews generated by the movie, fans are looking forward to a sequel. The young actress appeared in several other movies following her success in the previous shows.

Paige Tamada's movies and TV shows

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,

Evening Shade,

Hearts Afire

The Santa Clause

Mad City

Milo

Seinfield

The Rockford Files

Ally McBeal

What does Paige Tamada do now?

She left the acting stage in 1999 for the university, and after her graduation, she picked up a job as an HR manager and has not returned to the screen. Instead, she has worked for Lamp Plus, an interior décor and lighting gadgets company. In 2018, she appeared on the list of 40 under 40 that has impacted the home furnishing industry.

Paige Tamada's net worth

Before retiring, the child star made a big deal of her acting career. According to the Just Rich website, it is estimated that Tamada's net worth is around $1.3 million, which accrues from her salary as an actress and HR personnel in her latest endeavour.

Social media

She is not known to have an account on any social media platform. There is no verified Instagram profile for Paige Tamada.

Where is Paige Tamada today?

She is engrossed in her career as an HR executive and interior décor professional at Lamp Plus interior décor and lighting.

Paige Tamada started her career as an actress at an early age and appeared in several movies, making a name for herself in the industry. In her teenage years, she quit her career and went back to school, where she bagged a major in English studies. She has not returned to the stage after then but moved on to build a career in HR management.

