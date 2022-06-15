Isidora Vives is the complete package of beauty, acting, modelling and more. She is a famous actress, model, TikTok and Instagram star who has won many hearts from her stunning pictures and travel memories on her Instagram account. Her popularity rose more when she starred in Mi Corazon Es Tuyo, Telemundo's Senora Acero, and Televisa telenovela Despertar Contigo. Here is a chance to find out where Isidora Vives is from.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The Mexican, Isidora flaunts her fantastic personality, beautiful looks, and style on her social media pages. Photo: @isivivess

Source: Instagram

The up and coming Mexican actress is well known for her work in Lady of Steel (2014), Mi Corazon es Tuyo (2014), and Guerra de Likes (2021). Did you know that she is just 20 years old? Exactly who is Isidora Vives when there are no cameras? Find out right here.

Isidora Vives' biography

Full Name Isidora Views Birthplace Movies Birth date September 28, 2002 Age 20 years as of 2022 Profession Mexican T.V. actress, TikTok star Residence Mexico City, Mexico Nationality Mexican Profiles Instagram TikTok Twitter Boyfriend Mau Lopez Height 5 feet 3 inches Net worth Approximately $1 - $3 million

How old is Isidora Vives?

The stunning actress is 20 years of age as of 2022. She was born on September 28, 2002, in Mexico City, Mexico. Isidora Vives is from Chile and she holds Chilean-Mexican nationality.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Isidora Vives' family is wealthy, and she has had a supremely luxurious life. Her parents are Mateo Vives and Carolina Concha. She also has two siblings, Mateo Vives and Fernanda Vives.

During her childhood, she studied ballet. However, she has always wanted to be an actress since childhood and her family was very supportive. There is, however, no information on her educational qualifications.

Career

Isidora has been acting in TV series since 2004. She made her debut in the TV series, My heart is Yours, where she played Alicia Lascurain. Later on, in 2016, she played the role of Rosalia in the series Waking up with you.

After that, she appeared in Lady of Steel as Elizabeth Acero and Begona in the series Bocteos. She still does some big TV series and has received a lot of recognition from critics and fans.

Vives is popular on TikTok, where she does lip-syncs and makes funny videos about her daily life for 6 million followers. She is a member of the TikTok makers collective LYFE Mx.

Isidora Vives' novelas

Year Name Role 2022-2023 Mi secreto Natalia Ugarte 2021-2022 Si nos dejan Miranda Carranza Montiel 2016-2017 Despertar Contigo Rosalia 2014-2015 Mi corazon es tuyo Alicia Lascurain Diez

Isidora Vives' height

She stands at 5 feet 3 inches, and her weight is approximately 45 kilograms. She is a beautiful girl with brown eyes and black hair. Many fans are attracted to her long black shiny hair and opalescent eyes that compliment her Mexican nationality.

Isidora Vives' boyfriend

Her beau is a handsome Mexican TikTok star called Mau Lopez. She was previously engaged to Daniel Khosravi. However, due to her private nature, it isn't easy to figure out what led to their break up.

Isidora and her boyfriend never had any controversy or rumours about their relationship. So things are looking up for them. If they continue like this, he might as well just become Isidora Vives' husband.

Isidora Vives' net worth

Vives has a total net worth of between $1 million to $5 million which she has earned from her acting career. She also earns from many sources like brand endorsements, affiliates, sponsorship, and advertisements.

Instagram and TikTok pay her enormous money for the photos and videos she uploads. Vives also earns passive income from other sources, including investments in real estate, cryptocurrency, stocks, and other business ventures. It is expected that her net worth will skyrocket over the years.

Social media

She lives a very luxurious life which is evident from the photos and videos she uploads on Instagram. Photo: @isvivess

Source: Instagram

This 20-year-old has made an empire on social media. Her Instagram account has over 1.8 million followers as of 17 June 2022. Her impressive TikTok stats stand at 9.4 million.

Earning so much money and fame at a young age is not an easy task. It demands a lot of consistency, persistence, and hard work. However, this young and talented actress, Isidora Vives, has done it with much grace and skill.

READ ALSO: Who is Therealbrittfit? Age, height, real name, boyfriend, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za recently published an article on Therealbrittfit, a famous TikTok, a renowned fitness model, a TikTok star, and a social media personality.

She is famous for posting incredible pictures and fitness videos on Instagram. She also shares her dancing and fitness videos on TikTok. Here is a chance to find out more about Therealbrittfit.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News