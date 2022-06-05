Tabitha Swatosh is one of the rising TikTok stars. She has capitalized on the social media wave, and apart from fame, she has earned a dime from her career. At her age, she enjoys a following of millions of followers and fans. Her success has brought so much focus to her life, and her biography deciphers some of the unknown details about her and what she does.

In the era of social media, Tabith Swatosh has secured her spot in the world of fame as an American model and social media star. She was born in Kansas, although her parents relocated to Lamar, Missouri, where she has spent the better part of her life. She has been cautious not to drag her family to her social media escapades. However, her biography unpacks some of the unknown facts about her life.

Tabitha Swatosh's profile summary and bio

Full name Tabitha Swatosh Gender Female Date of birth 25th August 2020 Age 21 as of June 2022 Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Kansas, USA Hometown Lamar, Missouri, USA Residence Destin, Florida, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Height in cm 163 cm Height in feet 5'4" Weight in kg 58 kg Weight in Pounds 127 lbs Eye colour Green Hair colour Dark brown Alma mater Missouri State University Occupation YouTuber, social media celebrity, and model. Instagram tabithaswatosh Facebook Tabitha Swatosh Twitter @tabithaswatosh1 TikTok tabithaswatosh YouTube Tabitha Swatosh

Is Tabitha a Swatosh?

Not much is known about her parents. However, she has a brother who goes by the name Blake Swatosh. From the similarity in their surnames, Tabitha is a Swatosh.

How old is Tabitha Swatosh?

She was born on 25th August 2000 in Kansas, USA. Not much is known about her parent' identity or what they do for a living. As of June 2022, Tabitha Swatosh's age is twenty-one years.

Tabitha Swatosh's career

The TikTok star developed a liking for modelling ever since she was a child. The idea of pursuing a career in the modelling industry fascinated her. She figured using social media to market herself would be a step in the right direction.

Swatosh started sharing her gorgeous photos on Instagram. She also shared lip-sync videos on TikTok. Her consistency earned her millions of followers on the platforms.

Tabitha Swatosh's YouTube

Her ballooning numbers on Instagram and TikTok prompted her to consider exploring YouTube as a platform. On 9th April 2020, she published her first video on YouTube. She introduced herself, detailing what the content of her videos.

Currently, she enjoys a following of more than 1.5 million subscribers on YouTube. She shares short videos and vlogs.

Tabitha Swatosh's TikTok

The TikTok star is one of the most followed stars on TikTok. She enjoys a following of more than 11 million people. Cumulatively, her TikTok videos have garnered 63.6 million views.

Tabitha Swatosh's Instagram

Swatosh enjoys a significant following on Instagram. She has 1.2 million on the platform.

Is Tabitha Swatosh part of Hype House?

Is Tabitha in Hype House? On 2nd February 2022, the TikTok star joined the Hype House. She took to her Instagram account to announce the exciting news to her followers. The group's current members include Brook Monk, Sam Dezz, Jack Wright, Jake Hayward, Vinnie Hacker, Thomas Petrou, and Mia Hayward. Thomas Petrou is one of the group's founding members.

Tabitha Swatosh's modelling career

Tabitha is no stranger to runways. She has competed in beauty pageants. She was crowned Miss Merry Christmas 2017, Fair Queen 2018 and Missouri Teen 2018.

Does Tabitha Swatosh have a song?

Swatosh partnered with Jordan Suaste to release a TikTok version of a song. Tabitha Swatosh's song is entitled Body, and it is available on streaming platforms like SoundCloud.

Tabitha Swatosh's boyfriend

The TikTok star is still unmarried. However, she is in a romantic relationship with Matt Ryan. Matt frequently appears in her videos on her YouTube channel. However, they seem to be in a long-distance relationship.

According to her posts on Instagram, she adores Matt and enjoys spending time with him.

What is Tabitha Swatosh's net worth?

Being in the limelight has forced most people to stop to ask what Tabitha Swatosh's net worth is. As a digital content creator, tracing down her income is not simple. However, according to speculations, her net worth is estimated to range between $1 million and $5 million.

How tall is Tabitha Swatosh?

The TikTok star stands 163 cm tall and weighs 58 kg. She has beautiful green eyes. Her gorgeous figure is attributed to her passion for fitness and how much she enjoys going to the gym.

These details about Tabitha Swatosh's biography take you on a trip down her life and how she has managed to cement her name in the competitive social media world. It has taken her years of consistently sharing her craft to become the influential star she is. Even though she has attracted the masses to her platforms, she is careful to keep details about her parents away from public scrutiny.

