Kgomotso Christopher had a blast doing a viral TikTok dance challenge

The actress and her team joined the Tshwala Bami trend and left fans in stitches over their left-footed moves

Mzansi was thoroughly entertained by Kgomotso and trolled her dancing

Kgomotso Christopher and her team attempted the viral ‘Tshwala Bami’ TikTok dance challenge. Images: kgomotso_christopher

Source: Instagram

Kgomotso Christopher is the latest celeb to join the growing Tshwala Bami TikTok dance trend. The Legacy actress showed off her left-footed dance moves from the back of her group and had fans dying with laughter.

Kgomotso Christopher joins dance challenge

Kgomotso Christopher couldn't escape the FOMO and decided to try her luck with the Tshwala Bami challenge, hoping her legs would cooperate and like many South Africans', they let her down.

The SAFTA-nominated actress and the Champions cast, including Tumisho Masha and Sello Maake kaNcube, had a jolly time dancing to the viral song and trying to stay in sync with each other and the beat.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

The dance was made famous by three TikTok boys whose moves have been successfully and unsuccessfully imitated by South Africans and others from several countries.

Kgomotso shared a video of their dance moves on her Instagram page:

"In between takes, this is the silliness."

Mzansi reacts to Kgomotso Christopher's dance video

Netizens are dying with laughter at Kgomotso and her team's dancing:

South African actress, Boity said:

"The back row!"

ngeleramulondi hyped Kgomotso:

"I trust you with a dance challenge!"

Mzansi media personality, Thembisa Mdoda wrote:

"We want more!"

msayandakhanyile trolled Kgomotso:

"I see you at the back fighting for your own life!"

dr_lovelee joked:

"We see you hiding there at the back! Come forward so we can see you convulsing!"

alex_memela admired Kgomotso:

"KG, you are such a vibe!"

mphonosakhele hyped Sello:

"Ntate Sello ate you guys up!"

Robot Boii shares upgraded Tshwala Bami video

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Robot Boii's second video for the Tshwala Bami dance challenge.

The dancer/ presenter blew fans away with his slick moves that they claimed that him joining dance battles was unfair to other kids:

TFranz47 said:

"From now on, you must be banned from partaking in any dance challenge. It's not fair to the other contestants."

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News