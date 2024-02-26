Oskido posted a hilarious Pastor Shepherd Bushiri impersonation on TikTok

As always, the DJ/ producer went all out for his skit, from the outfits to the coloured wigs, and left netizens in tears

Mzansi was in stitches and appreciated Oskido's video's lighthearted humour

Oskido left fans in stitches with his hilarious Pastor Shepherd Bushiri imitation. Images: oskidoibelieve, shepherdbushiri

Source: Instagram

Oskido is at it again with his TikTok skits, and this time, he did an impersonation of the controversial Pastor Shepherd Bushiri. The I Believe hitmaker remade another one of Major One's popular videos where he shared a prophecy. Netizens showed love to Oskido, saying he was a big hit on TikTok.

Oskido imitates Pastor Bushiri

In between making hits and discovering superstars, Oskido makes time for his favourite pastime - TikTok skits.

The Kalawa Jazmee co-founder posted another hilarious video imitating a viral video of Pastor Shepherd Bushiri's sermon, where he left a woman hysterical and crying after receiving a prophecy from Major One about her love life.

Oskido took a hilarious spin on the voiceover, wigs and all, and gave viewers a show:

"When your pastor knows your soulmate."

Mzansi reacts to Oskido's video

Netizens have come to appreciate Oskido's humour and showed him love for his hilarious skit:

South African singer, Theo Tgosinkwe suggested:

"You should get into the TV/ film production now."

gistwhere said:

"Oskido is having too much fun there on TikTok!"

missfaithziqubu wrote:

"This man is a problem!"

princefabiawa posted:

"This man is living his best life."

missnamagala was in stitches:

"I need oxygen now!"

tsuki_rametse said:

"LMAO! Yoh, I died a million deaths."

dalu_musa_ wrote:

"Hahaha, you killed it!"

manelloe requested:

"No, can someone take his phone away, please?"

Cici shares hilarious Cyril Ramaphosa skit

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Cici's hilarious TikTok skit of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Cici remade the president's viral video speaking over the phone after the Springboks won the rugby world cup, and left Mzansi in stitches:

bathabiles_ said:

"I wonder how Cyril feels about how we don’t rate him? But to be fair, he doesn’t rate us either, so it’s fair game."

