South Africans have a lot of time on their hands and they use most of it to make fun of politicians

Cici recently mocked President Cyril Ramaphosa's reaction to the Springboks' RWC win in a hilarious TikTok video

Mzansi was rolling on the floor laughing at Cici's impersonation of the President

Cici left Mzansi in stitches after impersonating Cyril Ramaphosa in a funny TikTok video. Images: Instagram/ ciciworldwide and Twitter/ CyrilRamaphosa

Cici recently impersonated President Cyril Ramaphosa on TikTok and had social media hysterical with laughter. The singer mocked the president's reaction after the Springboks' Rugby World Cup when he filmed was speaking over the phone.

Mzansi can't get enough of Cici making a mockery of the president, the comments section was flooded with crying emojis.

Cici mocks Cyril Ramaphosa

Cici is taking freedom of speech a bit too far. The singer recorded a hilarious TikTok video impersonating President Cyril Ramaphosa and had social media floored with laughter.

Following the Springboks' historic win at the Rugby World Cup finals, the president was filmed speaking over the phone overjoyed at the Boks' victory. Cici used the voice-over coupled with his alleged cross-legged stance for a hilarious TikTok.

The Thula singer completed her look with men's formal pants and shoes, as well as a Springboks scarf, just like how the president dressed:

"Inhliziyo yami cishe yama!"

Mzansi hysterical over Cici's video

Netizens can't get over Cici's funny TikTok of the president and flooded her comments praising her sense of humour:

sbetweene pointed out:

"Bethuna do y’all understand in other countries we would be dead?"

Mzeshhh said:

"It's crazy how every vid of Uncle Cyril is always used in a crazy funny way!"

B_Immunity responded:

"Maybe we have too much freedom."

Nyakeigh commented:

"You guys were not raised the right way. No ways!"

LeleMunyai laughed:

"There’s never a dull moment in this country!"

Cici harrassed by England supporter

In a recent report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Cici being poured with beer by an angry England fan at the Rugby World Cup semi-finals. But her encounter didn't stop her from cheering the Boks on:

"My hair got caught in a beer fight with a very angry English fan. But you know what, we’re on to the finals!"

This followed more drama from England, including Bongi Mbonambi's now-cleared racism allegations by Tom Curry.

