The infamous Sheperd Bushiri shared a prophecy of arriving at a woman's house in a chariot, and peeps couldn't help but chuckle

The pastor is notorious within South Africa and is currently embroiled in a criminal case of fraud

Netizens across Mzansi couldn't believe what they were seeing and couldn't only express themselves through hilarious memes and jokes

A video of Sheperd Bushiri sharing a prophecy of arriving at a woman's house in a prophetic chariot has left Mzansi defeated by how strange it is.

Shepherd Bushiri said he would visit a woman's house in a prophetic chariot, in a prophecy that made Mzansi cackle. Images: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

The clip was uploaded by @kulanicool, who shared the video with his many followers on Twitter. Peeps couldn't get enough of how weird the prophecy was and made jokes about the street name Bushiri said. The enthusiasm from the pastor also drew chuckles.

The pastor has a bad reputation amongst general South Africans and the justice system in general. According to News24, the prophet is currently being charged with an investment scam worth R102 million but could be free if the investigation is completed soon.

The prophet left South Africa back in 2020 but still has a massive following. He has over 4 million followers on Facebook. Peeps laughed hysterically at the clip and wondered why people would be such. See the responses below:

@Nicholus_Peters said:

"Eish, your girlfriends... This is sad. All in the name of quick cash."

@LuckyRisenga2 commented:

"We all missed major, I think he must come back."

@mjptown53 posted:

@StaplesNathi mentioned:

" Bring this man back lol."

@Zanele64885186 stated:

"This is a joke"

@RomeoGrey shared:

"Someone's mom."

