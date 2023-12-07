Police Minister Bheki Cele is under scrutiny as the Department of Police spent R479,000 on his trip to the Rugby World Cup in France

The ministry spent R446,000 on his assistant, and the rest was spent on Cele

South Africans burned with curiosity as to who this mystery assistant was and why so much money was spent on them

Tebogo Mokwena, an experienced Briefly News current affairs journalist, contributed political coverage to Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his seven years in South Africa.

South Africans want to know the identity of Bheki Cele's assistant, on whom R446K was spent. Images: Victoria O'Regan/Daily Maverick/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Drbimages

Source: Getty Images

Police Bheki Cele minister attended the Rugby World Cup and did not go alone. He went with his assistant, and together they spent R479K. What had South Africans scratching their head was why R446K was spent on Cele's assistant, and only R33K was spent on Cele. South Africans wanted to know who the assistant was and why so much money was spent on them.

Cele's Rugby World Cup trip exposed

Zimasa Matiwane posted a tweet on his X, formerly Twitter, account, @ZimasaMatiwane. The tweet shows a written reply Bheki Cele submitted to parliament. Democratic Alliance member Gregory Krumbok asked Cele if he went to the Rugby World Cup, how many people in his Department went to the World Cup, and how much the Department spent.

Cele responded and revealed that R446 339 was spent on his assistant and R33 256 was spent on him. He further revealed that a private company sponsored part of the trip. Bheki Cele added that the Ministry of Police covered the flight, accommodation and ground transport, and the private party sponsored the meal and access to the stadium. View the tweet:

Mzansi demands answers

South Africans had questions they demanded answered.

Pivoski asked:

“Why is there such a huge difference between the cost for the minister and the executive assistant? Hai, hai, hai. This executive assistant sounds like a girlfriend, nje, there to shop while daddy watched rugby.”

Ncibane wanted to know:

“Who is the executive assistant to the minister? Is it a he or a she? Very interesting story.”

IntroNerd enquired:

“But what was Bheki Cele doing there on an official visit, and why does the assistant accompany him at a cost of half a million? How big was the team that accompanied him there?”

Buzzbait was stunned.

“So he went there privately but took his assistant, which cost us R400,000? Make that make sense.”

Principle is exclaimed:

“I doubt it was about rugby, but further detail will be required on this private company and the executive assistant.”

Mahlodi observed:

“If R440K was spent on the executive assistant, it’s safe to assume that’s roughly the amount spent for his trip. What does the private company gain from such a generous donation?”

