Minister of Police Bheki Cele has disclosed that over 7 000 police officers have been arrested in the past five years

Cele said the officers faced various charges, including rape, murder, kidnapping and hijackings

The revelation has shocked South Africans, who say the arrests are an embarrassment

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

JOHANNESBURG - The Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, has made a shocking revelation about police officers not honouring their oath of office.

Bheki Cele Shocks South Africans After Revealing Over 7 000 Cops Have Been Arrested in Past 5 Years

Source: Getty Images

Responding to questions submitted by the EFF's Laetitia Arries and Piaba Madokwe and Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald about the number of police officers who have been arrested.

Bheki Cele says over 7000 have been arrested

The police minister revealed that more than 7 000 police officers have been arrested in the past five years.

According to IOL, SAPS members were arrested for several crimes, including murder, rape, kidnapping, fraud, cash-in-transit heists, truck hijackings and more.

Cele stated that 686 were successfully prosecuted in court, while others have ongoing cases.

The minister explained that some police officers were arrested by their own, and the police watchdog apprehended others, IPID, reports SowetanLIVE.

“What is not being said is that besides those arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), most of these criminal police are arrested by their own," said Cele.

South Africans appalled by number of cops arrested

@amatuli said:

"Was he proud when he announced this fantastic news?"

@leona_kleynhans said:

"That's more than half the annual intake?! No wonder SAPS is screwed!! Where do the ANC find these people?"

@SefakoX said:

"Everybody else gets arrested BUT himself. "

@Great_lioness said:

"Good! You can't clean the country using dirty police."

@Qali___ commented:

"Your recruitment process absorbs crooks and thugs into the service. A good clearance doesn't mean one is not a thug. They could have just got away with murder."

@WesselsHeintje said:

"The revelation of 7,000 police officers arrested for such heinous crimes is deeply troubling. It underscores the urgent need for sweeping reforms within the force. A law enforcement agency should be a pillar of trust and security, not a source of fear and criminality."

Policeman arrested for alleged drunk driving and causing an accident

Briefly News previously reported that a police officer based in De Aar, Northern Cape has landed in hot water after a head-on collision with a civilian.

The man was arrested for allegedly getting drunk and causing an accident while driving an SAPS van.

The ordeal was caught on camera by bystanders and has since spread like wildfire on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News