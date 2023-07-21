A police officer was arrested for speeding and resisting arrest in an old video that resurfaced on the socials

Some netizens wondered if the traffic police were breaking the law by driving too fast to catch the officer

Others pointed out that the traffic police are at war with the SAPS

An old video of a cop getting arrested has resurfaced, making netizens laugh. Image: @ThisIsColbert

Source: Twitter

An old video of a police officer being arrested has resurfaced on Twitter, with netizens in stitches over the police officers' antics.

The police officer was arrested for speeding but refused to go down without offering any resistance. Netizens found that after so many years, the cop's antics are still side-splitting.

Cop in old video resisting arrest makes netizens laugh again

The incident occurred in April of 2013 during a bust by the Gauteng Traffic Police. The police had at that time arrested over 18 suspects for speeding, and one of those suspects was the officer.

The officer was a lieutenant colonel, and on the video posted by @ThisIsColbert, the police officer was seen fiercely resisting attest. The cop had to be held down by several other police officers and was led away in cuffs, his motorbike confiscated as he was arrested for speeding.

Busaphi Nxumalo, the Gauteng Traffic spokesperson then, said it was a pity that a law-enforcement officer had to resist arrest the way he did. Watch the video here:

Netizens question traffic cops for speeding during arrest

Netizens roasted the police officer and were glad he was taken off the streets.

They also questioned the Traffic Police for how fast they were driving to catch the cop, who was driving a Superbike.

Fanatic said:

"Four against one? Our traffic personnel should improve."

Me added:

"Saps vs Traffic cops saga continues."

Sebata had questions.

"What speed were they driving to catch him? Were they not breaking the law?

Tankiso commented:

"Arrest him. There is nothing special about him."

Tsepedi2 pointed out:

"They must also be arrested. What speed were they driving when they went after him?"

Man arrested for driving at 203km/h in Gauteng

In a similar article, a man was arrested by traffic police for speeding on the N4.

The Gauteng Traffic police arrested the man, and he was driving at the astonishing speed of 203km/h in his GWM vehicle.

Netizens, however, believed that the speeding limits in the country must be relaxed.

Source: Briefly News