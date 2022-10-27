Three alleged traffic police impersonators were arrested in Midrand by the Gauteng traffic police

The traffic cops stopped the men during a routine traffic check and found one of the assailants dressed in an Ekhuruleni Metro police uniform

South Africans are now wondering if they should sill trust the police because criminals can pose as them now

MIDRAND - Gauteng traffic police officers apprehended three men in Midrand, Johannesburg, on Wednesday, 26 October. One of the men, a 34-year-old Zimbabwean national, was found dressed in an Ekhuruleni Metro police uniform.

Three men will appear at the Midrand Magistrate's Court for impersonating police officers. Images: @VehicleTrackerz

Source: Twitter

Police spokesperson Sello Maremane explained that during a routine traffic check, officers spotted a suspicious white Nissan NP 300 approaching them. The vehicle was stopped, and that is when one of the officers saw a man dressed in a police uniform.

According to TimesLIVE, the assailants were interrogated by the police and tried to offer the officers a R20 000 bribe to avoid arrest.

Upon inspection, police found two full sets of EMPD uniforms, three traffic officers’ reflective jackets, EMPD boots, signal jammers, a cell phone and weapons, including a gun. The vehicle was also impounded.

According to SowetanLIVE, the men will appear at the Midrand Magistrates Court on Thursday, 27 October, and they have been charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer, corruption, and possessing a signal jammer.

Maremane added that the Gauteng traffic police hope that the criminals will receive the harshest sentence for their crimes since they tarnish the image of their traffic police officers.

South Africans react

Some South Africans have welcomed the arrests of the police impersonators, while others wondered where they got the uniforms from in the first place.

Here are some comments:

@MaxwellJabu2kk said:

"This is just the pick of the iceberg. This thing has been going on for years, and it will continue as if nothing has happened. Foreigners who come here illegally without any prospect of employment will always resort to any criminal activities."

@Dibandza1701 said:

"Zimbabweans are doing as they please in South Africa, something they would never do in Zimbabwe, where the police dont even carry guns, the ANC has sold us for real. Communities you are on your own."

@Zack_here said:

"Those are our brothers, and they are hard workers, we are told by some grouping wearing red overalls."

@MthabineJustice said:

"No respect for police uniforms or the office! Maybe the rights of some of the criminals need to be reviewed again!"

