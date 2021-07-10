Blue Light Hijacker Dies in Dramatic Shootout with the Police

Police officers confronted a pair of suspects believed to be responsible for a series of hijackings using blue lights on vehicles

The suspects had been terrorising motorists on the roads linking Gauteng and Mpumalanga Provinces

A multidisciplinary was assembled to deal with the hijackers comprising of members of both police and private security companies

A suspected believed to be connected to a series of "blue light" hijackings has been fatally wounded by the South Africa Police Service during a dramatic shootout in Friday in Springs.

A second suspect was taken into custody and two unlicensed guns were confiscated and taken into evidence.

The suspects were allegedly responsible for a series of hijackings on roads linking Gauteng and Mpumalanga Provinces.

Multidisciplinary Team assembled to deal with hijackings

A team comprising of Gauteng Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes, Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation, Tactical Response Team Tshwane, Tracker Connect, Fidelity Specialised Services, Badboyz Security, Vision Tactical and Community Active Protection (CAP) was assembled to deal with hijackers.

Gauteng Acting Provincial Commissioner of the Police Major General Tommy Mthombeni congratulated the officers for their dedication and diligence.

The hijackers had allegedly used blue lights to lure victims into a trap and hijack their cars. Police officers were continuously monitoring the R42, R50, R25 and N12 around Bapsfontein, Delmas and Bronkhorstpruit until they spotted suspects travelling towards Johannesburg according to the SAPS.

Social media users congratulate the police on making the roads safer

Marianna Nicholson:

"Shame poor person whose 4X4 now has to wait for a long time to get his vehicle back because it will be crime scene evidence until the ballistic report will be finalised and the cop who shot so well must be found innocent ."

Denny Male:

"Thank you saps for the good work that you are doing minus one problem."

Karabo Mashaba:

"I bet these are the same people that hijacked my family and I."

Derrick Delport:

"Credit where it's due! Nice. Let's see some more!"

Cops bust 27 hijackers in sting operation

The South African Police Service has successfully intercepted a group of 27 alleged hijackers in an intelligence-driven operation involving a multi-disciplinary team.

The SAPS Crime Intelligence, the Johannesburg Flying Squad, Gauteng Highway Patrol, EMPD Specialised Task Team and JMPD K9 Unit descended on a group of suspects preparing to hijack a truck travelling from Pretoria to Johannesburg.

A shootout with the police leaves four dead and four wounded

When the police challenged the suspects a firefight ensued which left four suspects dead and four wounded. The wounded were taken to the hospital under guard. The remaining 19 suspects were taken into custody and will be facing charges of attempted murder, conspiring to commit armed robbery, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition and possession of vehicles suspected to stolen.

