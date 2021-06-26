Cops Bust 27 Hijackers in Sting Operation, 23 Arrested, 4 Dead and 4 Wounded

The South African Police Service has arrested 23 suspects after a successful sting operation that foiled an attempted hijacking

The alleged criminals originally numbered 27 but four of them died in a shootout with the police and four were wounded

The SAPS successfully stopped the alleged hijackers after a multi-disciplinary team descended on the suspects

The South African Police Service has successfully intercepted a group of 27 alleged hijackers in an intelligence-driven operation involving a multi-disciplinary team.

The SAPS Crime Intelligence, the Johannesburg Flying Squad, Gauteng Highway Patrol, EMPD Specialised Task Team and JMPD K9 Unit descended on a group of suspects preparing to hijack a truck travelling from Pretoria to Johannesburg.

A shootout with the police leaves four dead and four wounded

When the police challenged the suspects a firefight ensued which left four suspects dead and four wounded. The wounded were taken to the hospital under guard. The remaining 19 suspects were taken into custody and will be facing charges of attempted murder, conspiring to commit armed robbery, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition and possession of vehicles suspected to stolen.

The police confiscated 15 vehicles and three rifles and two pistols at the scene of the shootout.

"The work done by this multi-disciplinary integrated team today is a very significant contribution to our efforts to curb organized crime in the country", said General Sitole.

Social media reacts to the successful operation

Sonny Thomas Manyama:

"Wow..27 suspects on the premises. All arrested. Salute, salute and salute to you guys. I call it a job well done."

Sammy Maphaha:

"Guys this shows that police are working very hard tirelessly to protect our country whereas there still some members of SAPS working together with criminals but I knew one day they will be apprehended."

Cresencia Muzenda:

"Keep up the strategies and may God protect you all, as well as your families. May the judiciary system does not betray this great work.Well done"

Mashudu Justice Ramaboe

"I congratulate all law enforcement who did that big job and I wish all law enforcement officers work like this, helped by private security companies the criminal not have the space to dance."

