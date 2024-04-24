DA Calls on SANEF To Condemn ANC’s Media Manipulation Ahead of Elections

The DA has slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa for allegedly threatening South African media freedom

DA Member of Parliament Ashor Sarupen says this is also a threat to the country's democracy

Political analyst Ralph Makhekga says the ANC is feeling the pressure ahead of elections and "feels attacked on all fronts"

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called upon the South African National Editors Forum (SANEF) to investigate President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC’s alleged manipulation of the media.

DA Member of Parliament and Deputy Federal Campaign Manager Ashor Sarupen expressed deep concern over Ramaphosa's reported directive to censor negative coverage of the ANC and control media narratives.

Sarupen likened this directive to past attempts to seize control of significant institutions such as the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), according to a statement on the DA's website.

In leaked audio from an ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held in early April, top ANC officials, including Ramaphosa, instructed senior public office bearers to exploit the public purse to finance the ANC’s election endeavours.

The strategy reportedly involves diverting funds towards public relations exercises and paid media advertisements promoting state projects and governance under the ANC’s purview over the past three decades.

Political analyst Ralph Makhekga says the party has no coherent campaign strategy:

"They feel attacked from all fronts by all other parties. It is a difficult campaign for the ANC given that they are starting from the backfoot. If they can only survive this election, that's the best they can hope for by the look of things."

Threat to democracy and abuse of power

Sarupen notes that this blatant manipulation seeks to sway public opinion and undermine the democratic process.

"SANEF, as a champion of media freedom and democracy, must not stay silent in the face of such flagrant abuses of power."

In the leaked audio, Ramaphosa can be heard saying:

"TV stations have no right to be negative towards us... We want more than fair treatment. There will be a team of comrades who will be watching this space all the time."

Media freedom

Sarupen said the DA calls on SANEF to advocate for its constitutional objectives, particularly Section 4.1.1, which aims to promote a "free, independent and pluralistic press".

He added that SANEF must take a firm stance against any attempts to pressurise or control journalists in their reporting duties.

"The DA will not stand by while media freedom is threatened. We will use parliamentary channels to fight against this manipulation and ensure that journalists' voices are protected from such abuse."

ANC vows to deal with traitors

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula condemned the interception of their meetings and suggested that the ANC plans to seek state protection.

According to IOL, Mbalula claimed that other political parties do not face similar interceptions.

"We urge them to refrain from this unfair treatment of the ANC as we have observed that other political parties do not get intercepted as they discuss their election activities and planning meetings.

“Allow the ANC to present its plans just as other political parties are given the same opportunity to do so without any interceptions.”

DA vows to ban race-based laws if elected

